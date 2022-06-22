Industries

SA agencies on Cannes Lions 2022 Engagement shortlists

22 Jun 2022
The Cannes Lions 2022 shortlists for Engagement have been released, with VMLY&R, TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris, Johannesburg and Ogilvy with entries shortlisted. The agencies have a combined nine entries in the shortlists.
Source: © ididthat TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Johannesburg / Samish Johannesburg’s entry Shwii by Nissan for client Nissan is shortlisted in Media: Automotive
Source: © ididthat ididthat TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Johannesburg / Samish Johannesburg's entry Shwii by Nissan for client Nissan is shortlisted in Media: Automotive

The Engagement category includes Creative B2B, Creative Data, Direct, Media, PR and Social and Influence.

VMLY&R has five entries on the shortlists with its Vodacom Anti-hijack Ad’s, for client Vodacom, shortlisted in Creative Data: Data-enhanced Creativity and Creative Data: Data-driven Targeting.

The campaign is also shortlisted in the Media category under Use of Mobile and Use of Real-Time Data. Media Carat is the media agency.

Its fifth shortlisted entry is from its Cape Town office for its Nugen campaign for client Colgate under Direct: Consumer Goods.

Ogilvy has three entries on the shortlists. It’s Bride Armour for client Carling Black Label (AB InBev) is on two shortlists; in Media: Use of Events and PR: Food & Drink and PR: Use of Events and Stunts. In both PR entries, the public relations agency is Ogilvy SA.



TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Johannesburg / Samish Johannesburg's entry Shwii by Nissan for client Nissan SA is shortlisted in Media: Automotive. The media agency is OMD Johannesburg.

Source: Clio Awards The Soulful Safelamp from Chicken Licken and Joe Public United won a Bronze Lion at Cannes 2022
SA adds two more Lions to Cannes 2022 tally

13 hours ago


Cannes Lions awarded


Winners announced for the Craft category saw Joe Public United and VMLY&R awarded a Bronze Lion each in the Cannes Lions 2022 Craft category, under Design.

To date, South Africa has accumulated seven Lions and a Silver Campaign.

Save the date for Cannes Trend Talks 2022
Save the date for Cannes Trend Talks 2022

15 Jun 2022


See all the Shortlists.
Read more: Vodacom, Ogilvy, AB InBev, Colgate, VMLY&R, Cannes Lions 2022

