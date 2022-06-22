Most Read
SA agencies on Cannes Lions 2022 Engagement shortlists
The Cannes Lions 2022 shortlists for Engagement have been released, with VMLY&R, TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris, Johannesburg and Ogilvy with entries shortlisted. The agencies have a combined nine entries in the shortlists.
Source: © ididthat ididthat TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Johannesburg / Samish Johannesburg’s entry Shwii by Nissan for client Nissan is shortlisted in Media: Automotive
The Engagement category includes Creative B2B, Creative Data, Direct, Media, PR and Social and Influence.
VMLY&R has five entries on the shortlists with its Vodacom Anti-hijack Ad’s, for client Vodacom, shortlisted in Creative Data: Data-enhanced Creativity and Creative Data: Data-driven Targeting.
The campaign is also shortlisted in the Media category under Use of Mobile and Use of Real-Time Data. Media Carat is the media agency.
Its fifth shortlisted entry is from its Cape Town office for its Nugen campaign for client Colgate under Direct: Consumer Goods.
Ogilvy has three entries on the shortlists. It’s Bride Armour for client Carling Black Label (AB InBev) is on two shortlists; in Media: Use of Events and PR: Food & Drink and PR: Use of Events and Stunts. In both PR entries, the public relations agency is Ogilvy SA.
TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Johannesburg / Samish Johannesburg's entry Shwii by Nissan for client Nissan SA is shortlisted in Media: Automotive. The media agency is OMD Johannesburg.
Cannes Lions awarded
Winners announced for the Craft category saw Joe Public United and VMLY&R awarded a Bronze Lion each in the Cannes Lions 2022 Craft category, under Design.
To date, South Africa has accumulated seven Lions and a Silver Campaign.
See all the Shortlists.
