SA agencies on Cannes Lions 2022 Engagement shortlists

The Cannes Lions 2022 shortlists for Engagement have been released, with VMLY&R, TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris, Johannesburg and Ogilvy with entries shortlisted. The agencies have a combined nine entries in the shortlists.

Cannes Lions awarded

The Engagement category includes Creative B2B, Creative Data, Direct, Media, PR and Social and Influence.VMLY&R has five entries on the shortlists with its Vodacom Anti-hijack Ad’s, for client Vodacom, shortlisted in Creative Data: Data-enhanced Creativity and Creative Data: Data-driven Targeting.The campaign is also shortlisted in the Media category under Use of Mobile and Use of Real-Time Data. Media Carat is the media agency.Its fifth shortlisted entry is from its Cape Town office for its Nugen campaign for client Colgate under Direct: Consumer Goods.Ogilvy has three entries on the shortlists. It’s Bride Armour for client Carling Black Label (AB InBev) is on two shortlists; in Media: Use of Events and PR: Food & Drink and PR: Use of Events and Stunts. In both PR entries, the public relations agency is Ogilvy SA.TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Johannesburg / Samish Johannesburg's entry Shwii by Nissan for client Nissan SA is shortlisted in Media: Automotive. The media agency is OMD Johannesburg.Winners announced for the Craft category saw Joe Public United and VMLY&R awarded a Bronze Lion each in the Cannes Lions 2022 Craft category, under Design.To date, South Africa has accumulated seven Lions and a Silver Campaign.See all the Shortlists