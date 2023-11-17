Industries

    A week of wins: Machine_ celebrates a triple triumph at the Assegai, Pendoring, and SAPF Awards

    Issued by Machine_
    17 Nov 2023
    17 Nov 2023
    Machine_ celebrates a ground-breaking achievement, clinching top honours at three prestigious awards ceremonies within a single week. This unprecedented feat saw the creative agency win acclaim at the SA Publication Forum Awards, Assegai Awards, and Pendoring Awards.
    At the Assegai Awards, which celebrate outstanding results from integrated marketing campaigns, Machine_ emerged as a victor, taking home six awards, including a prestigious gold award for its innovative and results-oriented approach.

    The SA Publication Forum, which sets the industry benchmark for internal and external communications, bestowed Machine_ with 11 awards across diverse categories, reaffirming the agency's commitment to delivering best-in-class content marketing and design.

    Celebrating the creative evolution of indigenous language communication in South Africa, the Pendoring Awards recognised Machine_’s exceptional ability to develop ‘work that works’ – the right message, for the right audience, on the right channel.

    “I’m immensely proud of these accolades, which highlight our agency's vision of busting creative boundaries," said Robyn Campbell, managing director of Machine_. “For our agency to have delivered exceptional results across a range of industry award shows is testament to the diversity of our creative skill sets and our ability to meet our clients’ business needs.”

    Machine_ celebrates 11 wins and Editor of the Year hat-trick at the 2023 SA Publication Forum Awards
    Machine_  9 Nov 2023

    Jabulani Sigege, ECD of Machine_, said: “These accolades underscore our talented team’s hard work, creativity, and dedication. Our heartfelt thanks go to our clients for their trust and collaboration and to the industry for acknowledging our efforts."

    “Driven by our ‘Never Afraid’ ethos, Machine_ consistently pushes the boundaries of creativity and innovation. The agency's triumphs at these prestigious awards – and in the space of just one week – demonstrate our position as a front-runner in the delivery of excellent work. Watch this space!” concluded Lindsey Rayner, managing director of Machine_ Johannesburg.

    Machine_
    Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.
