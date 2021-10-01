Industries

    Oliver's U-Studio wins at Supersonic New Generation Awards

    1 Oct 2021
    Issued by: Oliver
    In-house digital agency Oliver South Africa has won two awards at the recent Supersonic New Generation Awards for Unilever's Shield and Aromat brands.
    This year the Supersonic New Generation Awards, received a record number of entries from corporates, agencies and individuals. The awards attract some of the country's leading social & digital media experts. This year's event was hosted by Relebogile Mabotja last week during a two-hour, live hybrid awards ceremony.

    Oliver’s inside agency for Unilever, U-Studio received two bronze awards at the ceremony for the Shield and Aromat brands including: Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an agency for Shield’s ‘Move More at Home’ campaign and Best Augmented Reality Campaign for Aromat’s ‘Comedy Club Season 2.

    Theo Spencer - managing partner for U-Studio Africa says: “In just a couple of years, our inside agency for Unilever has seen meteoric global success with an approach focused on creating networks and drawing on those to help work on brands with more creative diversity.”

    “Winning awards like the New Gen awards is testament to how well our collaborative efforts and on-site success with Unilever is working,” he adds. “Our U-Studio is truly global as we tap into the capabilities of partner U-Studios which results in vibrant and interesting content.”

    The Shield, ‘Move More at Home’ campaign aimed to motivate millions to move more and stay fit in the comfort of their homes. Spencer explains that the campaign was based on the fact that during lockdown people needed to remain at home indoors. “We wanted to show people that it was possible to be active and maintain physical and mental well-being while being at home,” he adds.

    The campaign included online video work-outs, tutorials and motivation from some well-known South Africans and resulted in 30-million people heeding the call to get up and move. The campaign saw 1.2-million engagements with an 18% share increase in the men’s category.

    On the Aromat award, Spencer says that the campaign, ‘Aromat Comedy Club’ was all about giving people what they want and was dubbed ‘the funniest skit series on the internet’. “We developed a digital eco-system that allowed us to serve and track relatable content throughout the campaign with impressive results,” he explains.

    “In three months, we drove over 2-million views on the Aromat YouTube channel with the virtual comedy club which resulted in over 14-thousand subscriptions,” he adds. “The campaign saw an engagement rate of 992,200 coupled with 1.7-million engagements on Snapchat.”

    He continues: “This campaign was a first, as it included Africa’s first Snapchat Marketer Tech, which effectively meant that the virtual comedy club content on Snapchat was only accessible if users were holding the product in frame, resulting in a direct sales driver for the client.”

    “We are thrilled to have been recognised for these very successful campaigns and look forward to continuing to build on our brands and our inside agency for Unilever,” he says.

    For more information visit the website or view the agency case studies and work here and follow Oliver on LinkedIn.

    Oliver
    Oliver, creating bespoke onsite creative teams to suit any client. Supported by a network of global creatives. Part of the Inside Ideas Group.

    Unilever, Oliver South Africa

