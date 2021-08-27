Safaraaz Sindhi appointed creative partner at Ogilvy Johannesburg

Ogilvy Johannesburg has appointed Saf Sindhi as creative partner. Together with the agency's executive creative director, Peter Little, the two will drive high quality creative output across the agency's various brands and disciplines.

Over the years Sindhi has worked on some of South Africa’s most memorable and iconic ads and campaigns. He was the creative lead on the famous KFC 'Make a Meal of It' campaign that was viewed, liked and shared by over 4.2 billion people around the world. It is one of the most successful ad campaigns SA has ever seen.Sindhi believes that a great working culture facilitates great work. “I like to cultivate a work environment where everyone on the team feels as free as the artist they reference. I think that creativity serves brands best when observations are turned into insights.”He started his career at Lowe Bull JHB in 2010 and then moved to FoxP2 CPT, Network BBDO and Ogilvy CPT. Over the last ten years Sindhi has honed his skills and garnered a number of local and international awards.In 2015, he became the first South African to win the prestigious Loeries Young Creative award and the Cannes Young Lions’ competition in the same year. In the 2016 Loeries creative rankings, he was ranked the second-best copywriter in the country at just 28 years old.“Saf has been there and done that. His body of work speaks for itself, and he is held in high esteem across our industry. I am very excited by this appointment and what it will achieve both for our current and future clients, and for our team as a whole,” says Little.During the course of his career, Sindhi has served on numerous judging panels both locally and internationally. In 2018, he was inducted to serve as a committee member on the board of Africa and the Middle East’s premium creative awards show, the Loeries, a position which he served with pride until 2020.