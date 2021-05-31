Newsmaker: Katlego Mashishi appointed as MD at Idea Engineers

Bringing 17 years of experience to her role, including a decade at Kansai Plascon, where she held a range of roles, Katlego Mashishi has been appointed as the new managing director at Idea Engineers. Her accomplishments included successfully leading a team managing the flagship decorative portfolio, developing the new positioning and corporate identity for the Plascon brand, and launching several market share leading brands.

Congrats on your appointment. How do you feel about it?

How and when did this come about?

What excites you most about taking on this new role?

How did you end up working in the marketing industry?

What do you love most about your career, the industry and what you do?

What is the most memorable and rewarding project you worked on?

What has been your biggest career highlight?

What is your biggest motivation in life?

What career advice would you give to anyone entering the marketing and advertising industry?

I feel incredibly honoured and thrilled to be appointed into this role and being entrusted with carving the new growth path of Idea Engineers.My history with Idea Engineers is a long-standing one. The agency was my partner for a number of years while I was on the corporate client side. In February this year, I crossed over to the other side and joined Idea Engineers working within the advertising division. In April, the shareholders approached me with this incredible opportunity which I gracefully accepted.In an industry that is increasingly dominated by global conglomerates, the local independence of Idea Engineers opens up opportunities that excite me. We have the advantage of being able to connect better with our clients, be more flexible whilst delivering exceptional creative product.Engineering like marketing is about problem-solving, and I am fortunate to be qualified in both disciplines. Combining my problem-solving engineering skills with my innate creativity resulted in this perfect sweet spot for me.Marketing requires strong strategic thinking which is an area that I am passionate about. The visioning and competitive business strategy development is where my preference is. I love seeing visions come to life and now in this new role, I get to partner with clients to bring their visions to life.I have worked on many important projects throughout my career. In 2002, I headed up the development and launch of a brand that is now one of the most successful paint brands in the country. It was an extremely challenging project that required high levels of co-creation, innovation and excellence. Although it felt incredibly hard at the time, seeing its success still to this day makes me incredibly proud.I would say my greatest highlight was spearheading Plascon’s biggest brand renewal. This included a new vision positioning accompanied by the brand’s refreshed aesthetic and corporate identity, a new range of innovative and eco-friendly products.Contributing to others growth through coaching and finding innovative ways to solve problems energises and motivates me the most.Always ask why and challenge your own thinking. Cultivate an attitude of unlearning and relearning.