Marketing & Media Interview South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#Newsmaker: Katlego Mashishi appointed as MD at Idea Engineers

31 May 2021
By: Evan-Lee Courie
Bringing 17 years of experience to her role, including a decade at Kansai Plascon, where she held a range of roles, Katlego Mashishi has been appointed as the new managing director at Idea Engineers. Her accomplishments included successfully leading a team managing the flagship decorative portfolio, developing the new positioning and corporate identity for the Plascon brand, and launching several market share leading brands.

Bizcommunity Congrats on your appointment. How do you feel about it?


I feel incredibly honoured and thrilled to be appointed into this role and being entrusted with carving the new growth path of Idea Engineers.

Bizcommunity How and when did this come about?


My history with Idea Engineers is a long-standing one. The agency was my partner for a number of years while I was on the corporate client side. In February this year, I crossed over to the other side and joined Idea Engineers working within the advertising division. In April, the shareholders approached me with this incredible opportunity which I gracefully accepted.

Bizcommunity What excites you most about taking on this new role?


In an industry that is increasingly dominated by global conglomerates, the local independence of Idea Engineers opens up opportunities that excite me. We have the advantage of being able to connect better with our clients, be more flexible whilst delivering exceptional creative product.

Bizcommunity How did you end up working in the marketing industry?


Engineering like marketing is about problem-solving, and I am fortunate to be qualified in both disciplines. Combining my problem-solving engineering skills with my innate creativity resulted in this perfect sweet spot for me.


Bizcommunity What do you love most about your career, the industry and what you do?


Marketing requires strong strategic thinking which is an area that I am passionate about. The visioning and competitive business strategy development is where my preference is. I love seeing visions come to life and now in this new role, I get to partner with clients to bring their visions to life.

Bizcommunity What is the most memorable and rewarding project you worked on?


I have worked on many important projects throughout my career. In 2002, I headed up the development and launch of a brand that is now one of the most successful paint brands in the country. It was an extremely challenging project that required high levels of co-creation, innovation and excellence. Although it felt incredibly hard at the time, seeing its success still to this day makes me incredibly proud.

Bizcommunity What has been your biggest career highlight?


I would say my greatest highlight was spearheading Plascon’s biggest brand renewal. This included a new vision positioning accompanied by the brand’s refreshed aesthetic and corporate identity, a new range of innovative and eco-friendly products.

Bizcommunity What is your biggest motivation in life?


Contributing to others growth through coaching and finding innovative ways to solve problems energises and motivates me the most.

Bizcommunity What career advice would you give to anyone entering the marketing and advertising industry?


Always ask why and challenge your own thinking. Cultivate an attitude of unlearning and relearning.
Evan-Lee Courie's articles

About Evan-Lee Courie

Editor: Marketing & Media; Head of Content for Entrepreneurship
Comment

Read more: managing director, Evan-Lee Courie, Idea Engineers, #Newsmaker

Related

#Newsmaker: Riverbed welcomes Itumeleng 'Tumi' Sethebe as ECD2 hours ago
Illé Potgieter settles into her role as MD at M&C Saatchi Abel Cape Town3 days ago
#StartupStory: EF-Active, a cost-conscious and sustainable hygiene business26 May 2021
#BehindtheMask: Lester Kiewit, host of The Morning Review on CapeTalk26 May 2021
#BehindtheBrandManager: Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, head of brand marketing at Momentum25 May 2021
#Exclusive: Industry heavyweights launch Wonder, SA's newest CX agency19 May 2021
#BehindtheMask: Nizenande Machi, co-founder of Lucha Lunako19 May 2021
#Newsmaker: Bongeka Sigoso awarded Nnete Modise Bursary18 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz