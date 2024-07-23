Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ask AfrikaJoe PublicDStv Media SalesRAPT Creative AgencyTDMCSauce AdvertisingeQvestTopco MediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingMotsepe AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaLGWorx GroupCoronationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Lesego Kotane comes home to TBWA\South Africa

    23 Jul 2024
    23 Jul 2024
    Lesego Kotane has joined TBWA\South Africa as the agency’s chief strategy officer and as the new managing director of the strategic marketing consultancy Yellowwood Future Architects.
    image supplied. Lesego Kotane has joined TBWA\South Africa as the agency’s chief strategy officer and as the new managing director of the strategic marketing consultancy Yellowwood Future Architects
    image supplied. Lesego Kotane has joined TBWA\South Africa as the agency’s chief strategy officer and as the new managing director of the strategic marketing consultancy Yellowwood Future Architects

    The move brings Kotane back into the TBWA/South Africa fold, as he worked as a strategic planner at Hunt Lascaris during the foundational period of his career.

    Delighted to be back Kotane explains that he took up the role because of the collective’s reputation, creative strength, global scale and standing in the industry.

    Source: © SA Music News TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris’ Stronger campaign for brand The Riky Rick Foundation has been awarded a Silver Lions
    #Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris’ The Riky Rick Foundation's Stronger wins Silver Lion

      19 Jun 2024

    An exciting opportunity

    “As chief strategy officer, I will be instrumental in pulling our community together as we craft winning strategies for brands and businesses,” says Kotane.

    “At TBWA, Disruption is not merely a catchphrase but a way of thinking about brands, categories, and a mechanism for driving growth. It is both a philosophy and a methodology, which I believe is more relevant today than ever before,” he adds.

    Talking about joining Yellowwood he says, “Joining Yellowwood, a brand with a strong legacy and heritage, and is celebrated for its strategy and brand consulting, is an exciting opportunity,” he says.

    “There’s no doubt the world of strategy consulting has evolved, and I am excited to infuse an already strong offer with a healthy dose of global thinking, tooling and insight as we help clients work through the challenges of tomorrow, today.”

    Yoshin Leonard is a copywriter at TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg. Source: Supplied.
    #YouthMonth: Yoshin Leonard - Young people's voice is a right

      26 Jun 2024

    A rare breed

    A marketing specialist with two decades’ experience at some of South Africa’s most notable agencies, including five years at Lowe Bull Cape Town, and more recently over a decade at King James Johannesburg, where he was the managing director up to and following the agency’s acquisition by Accenture Song.

    TBWA\South Africa’s Group CEO Luca Gallarelli says Kotane is an exceptional talent.

    “Lesego is a rare breed: He brings an immense depth of experience in the world of strategy but also in general management and consulting.

    “The opportunity to leverage this intersection of theory and practice and apply it to helping us and our clients solve complex problems is compelling.”

    Gallarelli says the TBWA group’s job is to provide simple answers to complex problems by leveraging powerful intellect, depth of experience, emergent technologies and global scale in service of identifying opportunities for clients’ growth.

    “Lesego is just the person to drive this for us. He is a true team player, and I am delighted to welcome him home.”

    Read more: strategy, managing director, new appointment, creative agency, Yellowwood, marketing agency, Luca Gallarelli, chief strategy officer
    Share this article
    NextOptions



    Related

    Robert Grace is M&C Saatchi Group's chief strategy officer. Source: Supplied.
    M&C Saatchi SA, Eighty20 launch GrowthMap for data-driven business growth
    15 Jul 2024
    So Interactive expands with another location in Cape Town
    So InteractiveSo Interactive expands with another location in Cape Town
    8 Jul 2024
    Rapt Group welcomes Melanie Campbell as partner: group strategy
    Rapt Group welcomes Melanie Campbell as partner: group strategy
    13 Jun 2024
    #YouthMonth: Nothemba Belle - From palaeontology to strategy
    #YouthMonth: Nothemba Belle - From palaeontology to strategy
     10 Jun 2024
    Schneider Electric has named Evershree Mathadeen channel director
    Schneider Electric has named Evershree Mathadeen channel director
    4 Jun 2024
    Source: UG Standard Metropolitan Republic Uganda at the 2023 Silverback Awards. Pictured centre is Josephine Muvumba, MD
    #AfricaMonth: Josephine Muvumba, MD, Metropolitan Republic Uganda - Bringing Africa closer
     31 May 2024
    Source: © 123rf WPP remains on track to return to growth in the balance of the year, despite Q1 2024 losses
    WPP on track to return to growth in the balance of the year despite Q1 losses
    25 Apr 2024
    VML's Parusha Partab: Challenging the commonplace notion of strategy
    VML's Parusha Partab: Challenging the commonplace notion of strategy
    24 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz