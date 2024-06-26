YouthMonth: Yoshin Leonard - Young people's voice is a right

Yoshin Leonard, 26, a copywriter at TBWA, and a member of the Yellowwood Junior Board of Directors (JBOD) says young people often challenge the status quo, trying to be people who create impact. "Impact that is either for ourselves or others."

Yoshin Leonard is a copywriter at TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg. Source: Supplied.

He says freedom of expression is the most important right for young people. "Due to the fast-paced nature of our environment via social media, we have become well-versed in a variety of topics and we gain the confidence to share our voices through various means of expression."

Leonard adds that when you rob a young person of their voice, you basically rob them of growth. "Rob them of growth and you rob them of their rights."

What is the significance of Youth Day to you?

Youth Day is highly significant to me. It reminds me that as a young person living in South Africa “I have a voice” a voice that was fought for and I must use it. It reminds me of the power young people have as a collective. Power that can cause change and that can be seen for generations to come.

What is one of the liberties you are grateful for today that weren't available to or were hard-won by earlier generations?

There are so many things that generations before us did not have access to due to their oppressed past.

However, the one that stands out most is technology access - while it is still not where it should be - I think young people will always find a way to be connected.

Technology has very much been a liberty that has helped me rationalise the world around me more clearly. It has helped me not only in my personal capacity but also in my professional one. Technology is a key pillar that unlocks many opportunities for young people.

Name one thing you would change for today's youth.

Equality beyond the expected. What I mean by this is simple there are basic needs that we all should have equal access to. However, I believe

these should expand just as the world around us rapidly grows.

Having access to basic bathroom facilities and desks at school should not be problem we are trying to address in 2024.

We should be at the point where our youth conversations are: how are we integrating stronger internet and robotics programmes into all our schools?

How are we prioritising mental health and issues that are currently affecting young people? How are we securing a stronger world of tomorrow for the generation of tomorrow?

And so much more …

We should be meeting basic needs instantaneously and we should be

focused on Equality beyond the expected.

Older generations often comment that the youth today "have it easy", but it's not necessarily true. What are some of the challenges youth are currently experiencing that other generations might not understand?

Youth in South Africa face several significant challenges, including high unemployment rates, disparities in education quality and accessibility, high levels of crime and violence, increasing mental health issues, persistent economic inequality and poverty, limited access to healthcare, political disillusionment and mistrust in government institutions, inadequate housing and living conditions, high rates of substance abuse, the impact of climate change, and continued social inequality and discrimination based on race, gender, and sexual orientation.

While it may feel like the youth “Have it easier” I don't think generational translation has been a clear conversation, our issues feed directly from

South Africa’s troubling history.

If we have an honest conversation, we will quickly realise that our issues and the older generation's issues are most likely synonymous regardless of the day and age.