Why your flu shot matters this winter

As the chill of winter settles across South Africa, flu viruses begin to circulate more quickly – in offices, classrooms, public transport and even homes. This year, the 2025 flu season arrived earlier and more intense than expected, prompting healthcare professionals to urge South Africans to act fast. One of the simplest and most effective ways to protect yourself and those around you is by getting the seasonal flu vaccine.

Getting the flu shot is not just about avoiding a few days of discomfort. It's about protecting your body, preserving your time and energy, and keeping your community safe. It's a proactive step towards a healthier winter – and it could make all the difference.

Why you need the flu shot now

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) flu cases are already rising, making it essential to act before infections peak.

Unlike a common cold, influenza is a highly contagious virus that can cause high fever, body aches, extreme fatigue, and respiratory distress. In severe cases, it can lead to hospitalisation or even death – particularly in individuals with compromised immune systems or pre-existing conditions.

The flu shot helps your body build antibodies that protect against the most common strains predicted for the year. It takes about two weeks for your body to develop this immunity.

The flu vaccine is vital for people who are severely vulnerable to illness, including:

Pregnant women



Older adults (65+)



Children under five



Individuals with chronic health conditions (including HIV, diabetes, TB, asthma and heart disease)



Healthcare workers and caregivers

