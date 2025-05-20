Why your flu shot matters this winter

Getting the flu shot is not just about avoiding a few days of discomfort. It's about protecting your body, preserving your time and energy, and keeping your community safe. It's a proactive step towards a healthier winter – and it could make all the difference.
Why you need the flu shot now
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) flu cases are already rising, making it essential to act before infections peak.
Unlike a common cold, influenza is a highly contagious virus that can cause high fever, body aches, extreme fatigue, and respiratory distress. In severe cases, it can lead to hospitalisation or even death – particularly in individuals with compromised immune systems or pre-existing conditions.
The flu shot helps your body build antibodies that protect against the most common strains predicted for the year. It takes about two weeks for your body to develop this immunity.
The flu vaccine is vital for people who are severely vulnerable to illness, including: Pregnant women
Older adults (65+)
Children under five
Individuals with chronic health conditions (including HIV, diabetes, TB, asthma and heart disease)
Healthcare workers and caregivers
People living in crowded environments or with limited access to healthcare
Even if you're young and healthy, getting vaccinated is still vital. Flu viruses spread easily, and many people are contagious before showing symptoms. By getting your flu shot, you protect those around you – elderly parents, your children, or co-workers with health conditions – without even realising it.
Getting vaccinated is a personal health decision, but its impact extends beyond the individual.
Common flu vaccine myths
Despite being widely available and medically recommended, many South Africans still hesitate to get the flu vaccine due to misinformation:
1. "I'll get sick from the vaccine."
You won't. The vaccine is made from an inactivated virus, so it cannot cause flu. Mild side effects like a sore arm or low-grade fever are signs your immune system is responding.
2. "I got the flu even after getting the shot."
The vaccine doesn't guarantee you won't get sick but significantly reduces your risk of severe illness and complications. If you get the flu, your symptoms will likely be milder and shorter in duration.
3. "I don't need it – I never get sick."
Immunity changes over time, and each flu season brings different strains. Even if you've avoided the flu in the past, this year could be different. Prevention is always better than cure.
Protect yourself this winter
While hygiene habits like handwashing and staying home when sick remain important, vaccination is your best defence. The flu vaccine is a simple but powerful way to stay healthy this winter. Once you catch the flu, treatment options are limited – and recovery can mean several days in bed, missed work, or even severe complications like pneumonia for high-risk individuals.
The flu shot is quick, affordable, and widely accessible at GP practices, pharmacies and pharmacy clinics, private clinics, workplace wellness programmes, public hospitals and community clinics.
All Medshield members are covered for the flu vaccine through their Wellness benefit. Many providers accept walk-ins with minimal wait times. Most people experience no side effects – just a quick jab, and you're protected. At Medshield, we believe prevention is the best medicine and as your Partner for Life we're committed to helping you stay healthy every season. Visit the Medshield Movement hub at www.medshieldmovement.co.za for more tips on staying well this winter.
Take the shot. Stay warm. Stay well.