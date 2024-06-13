Marketing & Media Online Media
Why hundreds of South African companies advertise on BusinessTech

Issued by Broad Media
2 Oct 2024
As South Africa’s largest and most influential business publication, BusinessTech is perfectly positioned for both B2B and B2C advertising campaigns.
Hundreds of South African companies advertise on BusinessTech, thanks to the great return-on-investment they receive for their marketing spend.

    • As South Africa’s largest and most influential business publication, BusinessTech is perfectly positioned for both B2B and B2C advertising campaigns – reaching purchasing decision-makers in businesses and households.

    The graphic below provides an overview of the high-end audience who read BusinessTech every month.

    As the graphic shows, the large majority of BusinessTech readers are c-level executives, business owners, company directors, managers, and professionals.

    This makes them an ideal target market for companies running B2B advertising campaigns and looking to reach business decision-makers.

    Spending power

    BusinessTech’s readers are as influential in their households and families as they are in their businesses, with the large majority being purchasing decision-makers in their homes.

    The graphic below details the income of BusinessTech’s audience – providing insight into their spending power.

    It is clear to see that a large number of BusinessTech’s readers are high-income earners, making them a great target market for B2C advertising campaigns.

    Work with BusinessTech

    BusinessTech’s marketing team is ready to help your business run a high-performing advertising campaign, ensuring you receive an excellent return-on-investment.

    Our marketing team will help you select the right advertising solutions to meet your marketing goals – whether you need display branding and sponsored articles, or podcasts interviews and review videos – and implement the campaign effectively and timeously.

    Click here to learn more about advertising on BusinessTech


    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    Let's do Biz