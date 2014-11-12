Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)Stellenbosch University Language CentreThe CitizenDentsuMann MadeTBWANinety9centsHoorah DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingBroad MediaIncubetaDaily MaverickTopco MediaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaPointEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Research Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ebrahim Harvey responds to our last video with him.

Ebrahim Harvey responds to our last video with him.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    We present the 13 insights session summaries selected for this year’s SAMRA Annual Conference

    Issued by SAMRA
    22 Apr 2024
    22 Apr 2024
    On 22 and 23 May, the research industry will once again shine a light on its insights excellence at the prestigious SAMRA Annual Conference. Twelve finalist speaker sessions will vie for top honours, showcasing the pinnacle of presentations and knowledge contributions in the Southern African Market Research industry.
    We present the 13 insights session summaries selected for this year&#x2019;s SAMRA Annual Conference

    The conference will be an opportunity for marketing professionals and brand teams eager to expand their knowledge and deepen their understanding of marketing research practices.

    We would like to applaud the following individuals and teams who will showcase their papers at this year’s conference, held at the Thaba Eco Hotel, in Kliprivierberg Nature Reserve, Johannesburg.

    Will AI really take over market research jobs?

    Adhil Patel (MDI), director of Research Africa

    Introduce the 'In-Depth Interviewer Bot': Present the 'In-Depth Interviewer Bot' as a pioneering solution designed to bridge the gap between traditional in-depth interviews and digital survey methods.

    Timothy Treagus

    Rethinking return on investment: Measuring social value.

    Lings Naidoo, director at Redflank

    Can we feel our way to strategy?
    A neuroscientific argument in favour of using intuition in sense making.
    Jani De Kock & Sonja Klopper, First Person

    Finding new ways to engage with Generation Z via chat-bots.

    Jacqui Horsley - head of business, MMR Research, Africa and The Middle East
    Brett Marshall - qualitative research executive, MMR Research, Africa, and The Middle East

    Shaping better business decisions with deeper consumer connections.

    Kunal Panja, regional research lead andinsight alchemist
    Simba Chakaingesu, consumer insights manager (nutrition) at Unilever
    Saberah Gumede, senior account manager at Borderless Access

    Beyond the funnel: Gen Z’s journey towards authentic engagement.

    Luan De Wet, chief client officer, Ask Afrika

    Bridging the gap between ESG goals and consumer concerns.

    Maria Petousis, executive TGI & Benchmarks, Ask Afrika: South African Realities

    Fried, flavored and fabulous

    Margaret Constantaras - A highly respected market researcher in South Africa, known for her expertise in both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies, and her strong ethical standards

    Balancing act: how researchers and clients can co-navigate the fine line between stability and evolution in tracking studies

    Anneri Venter, Human8 (previously Columinate)
    Bronwyn Penny, Human8

    Raising the bar: from sustainability to regeneration.

    Anneri Venter, Business Director at Human8
    Marlé Mans, senior research team director at Human8

    A new interpretation of consumers, as people.

    Jan Wegelin, managing director, MarkData (Pty) Ltd

    AI’s replacement of the researcher.

    Shaun Fourie, QuestionPro account director
    Co-presenter - Kendall Rynders, CUETA, owner

    The understanding of human behaviour is an ever-evolving landscape. This conference has been a platform where the market research industry brought forward the latest findings and discoveries in behavioural sciences. The event is open for all brand and research teams to attend and learn together.

    To read more details about these topics or to register visit our website:

    https://samra.co.za/samra-annual-conference-2024/

    Or follow us on LinkedIn for more Conference Workshop Information:
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/samrainsights/

    Read more: Naidoo, Adhil Patel
    NextOptions

    Related

    Marketing Achievement Awards partnering with Kantar to explore how to build brands for the future
    Marketing Achievement AwardsMarketing Achievement Awards partnering with Kantar to explore how to build brands for the future
    6 ways to safeguard yourself this Black Friday, Cyber Monday
    6 ways to safeguard yourself this Black Friday, Cyber Monday
     17 Nov 2020
    Doing good business is good for business
    Topco MediaDoing good business is good for business
    The speakers at Kantar's Innovating for Growth workshop: Mark Molenaar, Ansie Lombaard, Adhil Patel, Bernd Grosserohde and Philip Collier.
    Quick! Don't miss the business-boosting benefits of putting your customers first
     25 Jun 2019
    From l-r: Michelle Beh, MD The Jupiter Drawing Room Cape Town, Basil Fortuin, digital publisher for 24.com, Media 24, Adhil Patel, global director at Kantar TNS, Kelly Driscoll, Sanlam Digital Group digital marketing and social media manager, Karin du Chenne, CEO South Africa, Insights Kantar TNS and Lotang Mokoena, a strategist from VML. © .
    IAB Insight Series: These are the trends transforming the digital economy
     25 Feb 2019
    Kantar's AI 'man loves machine' talk.
    Why AI should means 'man loves machine', not 'man vs machine'
     22 Feb 2019
    Is visual the new language of consumers? Do we need to approach social media analytics in a new way?
    KantarIs visual the new language of consumers? Do we need to approach social media analytics in a new way?
    [MRMW] Something fishy's going on in the mobile research realm...
    [MRMW] Something fishy's going on in the mobile research realm...
     12 Nov 2014
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz