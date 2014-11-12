We present the 13 insights session summaries selected for this year’s SAMRA Annual Conference

On 22 and 23 May, the research industry will once again shine a light on its insights excellence at the prestigious SAMRA Annual Conference. Twelve finalist speaker sessions will vie for top honours, showcasing the pinnacle of presentations and knowledge contributions in the Southern African Market Research industry.

The conference will be an opportunity for marketing professionals and brand teams eager to expand their knowledge and deepen their understanding of marketing research practices.

We would like to applaud the following individuals and teams who will showcase their papers at this year’s conference, held at the Thaba Eco Hotel, in Kliprivierberg Nature Reserve, Johannesburg.

Will AI really take over market research jobs?

Adhil Patel (MDI), director of Research Africa

Introduce the 'In-Depth Interviewer Bot': Present the 'In-Depth Interviewer Bot' as a pioneering solution designed to bridge the gap between traditional in-depth interviews and digital survey methods.

Timothy Treagus

Rethinking return on investment: Measuring social value.

Lings Naidoo, director at Redflank

Can we feel our way to strategy?

A neuroscientific argument in favour of using intuition in sense making.

Jani De Kock & Sonja Klopper, First Person

Finding new ways to engage with Generation Z via chat-bots.

Jacqui Horsley - head of business, MMR Research, Africa and The Middle East

Brett Marshall - qualitative research executive, MMR Research, Africa, and The Middle East

Shaping better business decisions with deeper consumer connections.

Kunal Panja, regional research lead andinsight alchemist

Simba Chakaingesu, consumer insights manager (nutrition) at Unilever

Saberah Gumede, senior account manager at Borderless Access

Beyond the funnel: Gen Z’s journey towards authentic engagement.

Luan De Wet, chief client officer, Ask Afrika

Bridging the gap between ESG goals and consumer concerns.

Maria Petousis, executive TGI & Benchmarks, Ask Afrika: South African Realities

Fried, flavored and fabulous

Margaret Constantaras - A highly respected market researcher in South Africa, known for her expertise in both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies, and her strong ethical standards

Balancing act: how researchers and clients can co-navigate the fine line between stability and evolution in tracking studies

Anneri Venter, Human8 (previously Columinate)

Bronwyn Penny, Human8

Raising the bar: from sustainability to regeneration.

Anneri Venter, Business Director at Human8

Marlé Mans, senior research team director at Human8

A new interpretation of consumers, as people.

Jan Wegelin, managing director, MarkData (Pty) Ltd

AI’s replacement of the researcher.

Shaun Fourie, QuestionPro account director

Co-presenter - Kendall Rynders, CUETA, owner

The understanding of human behaviour is an ever-evolving landscape. This conference has been a platform where the market research industry brought forward the latest findings and discoveries in behavioural sciences. The event is open for all brand and research teams to attend and learn together.

