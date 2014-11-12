We present the 13 insights session summaries selected for this year’s SAMRA Annual Conference

The conference will be an opportunity for marketing professionals and brand teams eager to expand their knowledge and deepen their understanding of marketing research practices.
We would like to applaud the following individuals and teams who will showcase their papers at this year’s conference, held at the Thaba Eco Hotel, in Kliprivierberg Nature Reserve, Johannesburg.
Adhil Patel (MDI), director of Research Africa
Timothy Treagus
Lings Naidoo, director at Redflank
Can we feel our way to strategy?
A neuroscientific argument in favour of using intuition in sense making.
Jani De Kock & Sonja Klopper, First Person
Jacqui Horsley - head of business, MMR Research, Africa and The Middle East
Brett Marshall - qualitative research executive, MMR Research, Africa, and The Middle East
Kunal Panja, regional research lead andinsight alchemist
Simba Chakaingesu, consumer insights manager (nutrition) at Unilever
Saberah Gumede, senior account manager at Borderless Access
Luan De Wet, chief client officer, Ask Afrika
Maria Petousis, executive TGI & Benchmarks, Ask Afrika: South African Realities
Margaret Constantaras - A highly respected market researcher in South Africa, known for her expertise in both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies, and her strong ethical standards
Anneri Venter, Human8 (previously Columinate)
Bronwyn Penny, Human8
Anneri Venter, Business Director at Human8
Marlé Mans, senior research team director at Human8
Jan Wegelin, managing director, MarkData (Pty) Ltd
Shaun Fourie, QuestionPro account director
Co-presenter - Kendall Rynders, CUETA, owner
The understanding of human behaviour is an ever-evolving landscape. This conference has been a platform where the market research industry brought forward the latest findings and discoveries in behavioural sciences. The event is open for all brand and research teams to attend and learn together.
