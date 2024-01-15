Industries

    Usher, Apple Music release Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show trailer

    15 Jan 2024
    15 Jan 2024
    Usher and Apple Music have released the official trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.
    Source:
    Source: www.youtube.com

    Weaving together incredible footage from over three decades, the film features legions of fans, several famous faces including Lebron James, J Balvin, Jung Kook and of course Usher — seamlessly performing one of his biggest hits. As excitement builds for the big game, this film is sure to have the whole world screaming “Yeah!”

    Following last year’s record-breaking and Emmy-winning inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna, the multi-year partnership between the NFL, Roc Nation and Apple Music continues to bring together the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

