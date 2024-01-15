Usher, Apple Music release Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show trailer

Weaving together incredible footage from over three decades, the film features legions of fans, several famous faces including Lebron James, J Balvin, Jung Kook and of course Usher — seamlessly performing one of his biggest hits. As excitement builds for the big game, this film is sure to have the whole world screaming “Yeah!”
Following last year’s record-breaking and Emmy-winning inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna, the multi-year partnership between the NFL, Roc Nation and Apple Music continues to bring together the Super Bowl Halftime Show.