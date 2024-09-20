Lifestyle Music
    News Lifestyle Music

    Tyla and Usher added to Coke Studio 2024 artist lineup

    20 Sep 2024
    Global music superstars, Tyla and Usher have been added to this season's Coke Studio lineup, joining artists including Karol G, NewJeans and Peggy Gou, who are delivering exclusive musical experiences to fans around the world.
    Source: www.coca-cola.com

    As part of the Coke Studio programming, fans can look forward to an array of immersive experiences from Tyla and Usher, including exclusive original tracks and thrilling live performances to be announced in the coming weeks.

    In October, Usher will perform live in Atlanta as part of his upcoming tour, while Tyla will take the stage in Johannesburg, South Africa where lucky fans will get to be some of the first in the world to experience the new tracks performed live for the very first time.

    “Being part of this year’s Coke Studio lineup is both an honour and an opportunity to engage with my fans through the power of music. Partnering with Coca-Cola to bring these experiences to life is exciting, and I can’t wait for fans to join us in the magic we’re crafting together,” said Usher

    “I’m excited to perform in my hometown of Johannesburg as part of the Coke Studio platform. It’s a privilege to bring these vibrant moments to life and share the joy and energy with music lovers across the world,” said Tyla.

    Tyla and Usher are the latest artists to curate new music for Coke Studio 2024 following the successful song drops of Karol G’s Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido, Peggy Gou’s Find The Way, and NewJeans’ How Sweet videos.

    Karol G’s Coke Studio session has been celebrated for its remarkable achievements, as it reached the No. 1 global top music video on YouTube with over 225 million views. The song has been on top of the global charts for more than ten weeks, while also reaching the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.

    “We’re thrilled to welcome two of our favorite artists, USHER and Tyla, to our incredible 2024 lineup. This year COKE STUDIO™ offers unparalleled access to exclusive content and experiences that can’t be found anywhere else. We’ve partnered with both USHER and Tyla to create something special for their fans, and we’re sure that they will love what we have in store for the rest of 2024,” said Josh Burke, global head of music and culture marketing at The Coca-Cola Company.

