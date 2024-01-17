Uniqlo sues Shein for allegedly copying viral shoulder bag

According to Uniqlo parent company Fast Retailing, Uniqlo has filed a lawsuit against Shein, alleging the fast fashion giant copied Uniqlo’s viral round mini shoulder bag.

The statement reads

UNIQLO Co., Ltd. ("UNIQLO" or "the Company") has filed a lawsuit against Roadget Business Pte. Ltd., Fashion Choice Pte. Ltd., and SHEIN JAPAN Co., Ltd., operators of the retail brand SHEIN, regarding the sale of products that copy the form of the Company's Round Mini Shoulder Bag (hereafter referred to as "the imitation products"), in violation of the Unfair Competition Prevention Act. The petition against the three companies, filed on December 28, 2023, in the Tokyo District Court, demands the immediate cessation of sales of the imitation products, and compensation for damages incurred by the Company as a result of these sales.





The UNIQLO brand operates 2,491 stores in 26 markets around the world (as of 31 December 2023), delivering high-quality casual wear for everyone based on the LifeWear concept. The Company filed this complaint because it has determined that the form of the imitation products sold by SHEIN closely resembles that of its own product, and that the sale of the imitation products by SHEIN significantly undermines the high level of customer confidence in the quality of the UNIQLO brand and its products.





Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., operator of UNIQLO, respects the intellectual property rights of its corporate group and other companies in its business activities. Fast Retailing takes a resolute stance against any act that infringes on its intellectual property and will take appropriate measures in response, including legal action.

The complaint, which was filed on 28 December 2023 in Tokyo District Court in Japan, demands that Shein cease the sale of the alleged imitation products and compensate Uniqlo for damages incurred as a result of the sales, per the release.

It claims violation of the Unfair Competition Prevention Act of Japan, which regulates unfair usage of a well-known sign, misleading representation regarding the place of origin or the imitation of a third party’s product.

The crescent-shaped bag, worn across the torso, was so popular it made headlines across global media and was given the top spot on fashion tech firm Lyst’s rankings of the hottest products in the first quarter of 2023.