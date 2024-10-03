Turn your January blues into a career boost with The Pnet Fix

Once the holiday season is over and the work emails have resumed, the heavy sense of dread can be a real challenge for many professionals. January blues often spark one big question: Is this really the job I want?

Pnet is South Africa’s leading online recruitment platform – we’ve been in the recruitment game for a very long time. If you’re ready to find a new role, Pnet is the perfect place to start. Here’s why:

It's free for jobseekers to register their profile and be found by recruiters.



for jobseekers to register their profile and be found by recruiters. Top recruiters advertise with us and constantly headhunt using our database.



On average, Pnet has over 25,000 live jobs at any time.



Once you’ve created a profile you can set up Job Alerts to be notified via email as soon as any relevant vacancies become available.



Once you’ve created your Pnet profile, you can search and apply via our mobile app 24/7, 365 days a year.



Pnet has over 27 years’ experience in the recruitment industry.

With The Pnet Fix, jobseekers have the tools and resources to make finding their dream job a little bit easier, empowering them to kick off the year with a fresh start.

“Our data shows an uptick in traffic to the Pnet website in January, which leads us to believe that people are considering career changes after having some time to reflect during the holiday season,” says Vanessa Gibb, people business partner (HR) at Pnet. “We want to support and remind jobseekers that Pnet has more than 25,000 live jobs available on our site across a variety of sectors.”

Pnet’s job platform has been designed to help jobseekers narrow down the job search to relevant vacancies based on their particular skills and experience. This will help you to find your perfect role in less time.

Pnet provides further support to jobseekers through regular blogs, social media posts and live streams to guide and inspire you through every stage of your career journey. Pnet’s quarterly newsletter, The Job Scoop, is another jobseeker resource that is packed with career advice, practical tips and guidance.

For recruitment agencies, which make up a large percentage of Pnet’s client base, headhunting is a critical method for sourcing talent. Online profiles with high quality and detailed information are much more likely to appear in targeted searches and be shortlisted for roles and job opportunities.

The job market is buzzing with opportunities available in every sector. Whether you’re eyeing the ever-popular remote work posts, climbing the corporate ladder, or pivoting to a whole new adventure, getting The Pnet Fix is your one-stop solution to finding work that works for you.

“Be brave enough to go after the job you want,” Gibb encourages. “Register with Pnet, fill out a quality profile and explore our platform to find the job that excites you, and keep those post-holiday blues away!”



