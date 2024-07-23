To get SA’s children reading – we need local stories that intrigue them

Oxford University Press South Africa (OUPSA) has launched more local languages in their novel reading scheme Aweh! aimed at young learners, the books promise to develop literacy for grade 1- 3 learners by making learning to read accessible, more fun, and engaging.

Children love to read stories about kids like themselves in familiar contexts before they engage with more abstract texts that broaden their horizons. Getting more of these stories to children in a language they speak at home and already understand — is one of the main drivers behind the Aweh! foundation phase reading scheme.

Initially launched four years ago in isiXhosa, isiZulu and English First Additional Language. The reading scheme has been well received, loved and contributing positively to developing reading for meaning among its users. Aweh! is now also available in Sesotho, Setswana and Sepedi,” says Lucia Ndabula, OUPSA national education manager.

The series title — Aweh, is based on urban SA slang and indicates a friendly and informal greeting, much like “howzit”.

The Aweh! reading scheme comprises a collection of over 40 CAPS-aligned storybooks that cover 12 levels of reading in different genres over Grades 1-3. While the books contain captivating home-grown stories, they also cover content being taught in class integrating with life skills and mathematics themes.

Aweh! English First Additional Language is also available on the Oxford Reading Buddy digital platform which provides a virtual reading coach for the learner, anytime, anywhere on any smart digital device: https://bit.ly/3WmBhcL. The goal with the Aweh! reading scheme is to teach reading for meaning, understanding and holistic development of literacy skills which put learners to be successful in their learning career.

The readers are available for purchase by schools and suitable for reading at home – or wherever else a learner might feel most comfortable when learning to read. For more information contact us; click the link https://bit.ly/3Y5NKTh

Happy reading!

