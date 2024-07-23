Education Primary & Secondary Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Enterprises University of PretoriaOxford University PressDigify AfricaRosebank CollegeFundiConnectHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaAfrican ResponseIrvine PartnersOptimiRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyAdopt-a-SchoolNorth-West University (NWU)SACAPPnetEduvosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Primary & Secondary Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    To get SA’s children reading – we need local stories that intrigue them

    Issued by Oxford University Press
    23 Jul 2024
    23 Jul 2024
    Oxford University Press South Africa (OUPSA) has launched more local languages in their novel reading scheme Aweh! aimed at young learners, the books promise to develop literacy for grade 1- 3 learners by making learning to read accessible, more fun, and engaging.
    To get SA&#x2019;s children reading &#x2013; we need local stories that intrigue them

    Children love to read stories about kids like themselves in familiar contexts before they engage with more abstract texts that broaden their horizons. Getting more of these stories to children in a language they speak at home and already understand — is one of the main drivers behind the Aweh! foundation phase reading scheme. 

    Initially launched four years ago in isiXhosa, isiZulu and English First Additional Language. The reading scheme has been well received, loved and contributing positively to developing reading for meaning among its users. Aweh! is now also available in Sesotho, Setswana and Sepedi,” says Lucia Ndabula, OUPSA national education manager.

    The series title — Aweh, is based on urban SA slang and indicates a friendly and informal greeting, much like “howzit”.

    The Aweh! reading scheme comprises a collection of over 40 CAPS-aligned storybooks that cover 12 levels of reading in different genres over Grades 1-3. While the books contain captivating home-grown stories, they also cover content being taught in class integrating with life skills and mathematics themes.

    Aweh! English First Additional Language is also available on the Oxford Reading Buddy digital platform which provides a virtual reading coach for the learner, anytime, anywhere on any smart digital device: https://bit.ly/3WmBhcL. The goal with the Aweh! reading scheme is to teach reading for meaning, understanding and holistic development of literacy skills which put learners to be successful in their learning career. 

    The readers are available for purchase by schools and suitable for reading at home – or wherever else a learner might feel most comfortable when learning to read. For more information contact us; click the link https://bit.ly/3Y5NKTh 

    Happy reading!

    Media queries:
    Jarita Raga, Marketing Content Specialist
    moc.puo@agar.atiraJ
    Website: www.oxford.co.za

    Read more: literacy, literacy skills, Oxford University Press South Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions



    Oxford University Press
    Oxford University Press advances knowledge and learning in South Africa and across the world. They produce educational material and support for Grade R to 12, TVET, higher education and home learning in a variety of South African languages, and they aim to make their content available to their customers in whichever format suits them best, whether print or digital. They welcome new ideas and fresh thinking and offer the opportunity for individuals and teams to make their mark. They believe in the transformative power of education to inspire progress and realise human potential.

    Related

    Can changing the way we think about Maths give learners the boost they need to succeed?
    Oxford University PressCan changing the way we think about Maths give learners the boost they need to succeed?
    22 Apr 2024
    Simple games help children learn to read
    Simple games help children learn to read
     19 Sep 2023
    Beyond ABC - achieving true literacy with dictionaries
    Beyond ABC - achieving true literacy with dictionaries
     30 May 2023
    Naomi Koatla at SmartStart wordless book launch
    Wordless storybooks: Reading beyond the language barrier
     3 Oct 2022
    Source:
    Cadbury encourages South Africans to share their stories
    24 Jun 2022
    Source: Katerina Holmes –
    Oxford University Press launches digital EduZone for teachers
    6 Sep 2021
    Dunlop to share the gift of reading this Literacy Day
    Sumitomo DunlopDunlop to share the gift of reading this Literacy Day
    3 Sep 2021
    International study shows where South Africa's education system needs more help
    International study shows where South Africa's education system needs more help
     7 Apr 2020
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz