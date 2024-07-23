Education Primary & Secondary Education
    Registration for Amended Senior Certificate opens soon

    23 Jul 2024
    23 Jul 2024
    South Africans who didn't obtain their Matric during their school years will soon have the chance to finish what they started. Exam registrations for the Amended Senior Certificate will open in October.
    Unsplash

    The reasons for failing to pass Matric are many and varied, but in today’s jobs market, not having a Matric certificate is a tremendous impediment to personal and career development, and therefore should be a top life priority.

    Many people are not however aware that they are able to continue and complete their educational journey later in life, which is why it is important for them to take note of the opportunity presented in the form of the Amended Senior Certificate (ASC), an education expert says.

    Eligibility

    To qualify to register for a Senior Certificate (as amended), candidates need to be over the age of 21 and have either:

    • a Grade 9 or Standard 7 report stating they passed the year, or
    • a General Education and Training Certificate (GETC), or
    • a recognised equivalent obtained at NQF level 1 which requires two official languages.

    Candidates may also register if they have an incomplete Senior Certificate.

    Subjects

    Candidates who never attempted the Senior Certificate (as amended) programme, must register for six subjects, two of which must be official languages.

    Subjects include: Home Language (English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa); First Additional Language (English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa); Mathematics; Mathematical Literacy; Physical Sciences; Life Sciences; Geography; History; Accounting; Business Studies; Economics, and Agricultural Science. Students do not have to enrol for all six subjects at once.

    To pass, candidates must pass three subjects (one being home language) at 40%, two subjects at 30%, and 20% in the sixth subject.

    Candidates who have previously passed Senior Certificate subjects at Higher and Standard Grade levels may receive credits for those subjects. A Higher-Grade pass is recognised at 40% whilst a Standard Grade pass is set at 33.3%.

    Source:
    Supplied.
