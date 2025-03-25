Subscribe & Follow
TikTok's ad chief Blake Chandlee to step down during company shake-up
Blake Chandlee, TikTok's President of Global Business Solutions overseeing advertising sales and marketing, will step down next month amid a company reorganisation.
Source: www.unsplash.com
This restructuring merges TikTok's ads and marketing unit with its global monetisation product technology team, led by Will Liu. Chandlee will transition to an advisory role.
This leadership change comes as TikTok faces a looming deadline of 5 April, by which it must divest its US operations or face a ban. The US government has expressed concerns over data privacy and national security due to TikTok's Chinese ownership. Several Democratic senators have urged President Trump to work with Congress to extend the deadline, emphasizing the need for a lawful and effective resolution.
As the deadline approaches, the future of TikTok in the US remains uncertain, with potential outcomes including a sale to a US-based entity, a ban, or further extensions. Analysts predict that President Trump may issue another extension to finalise a deal, potentially involving Oracle Corp. managing TikTok's American operations.
