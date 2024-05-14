Three Ships Whisky launches a 13-Year-Old Single Malt Cape Ruby Cask finish

Introducing an autumn sunset in a bottle...Three Ships Whisky unveils the latest addition to the Master’s Collection, a 13-Year-Old Single Malt Cape Ruby Cask Finish, launching on World Whisky Day, Saturday, 18 May at 12noon, in a live online sale.

Crafted by master distiller, Andy Watts, this limited-edition release marks yet another milestone in South African whisky innovation: a marriage between the rich complexity of seasoned Cape Ruby casks and Three Ships Whisky’s signature peat.

After eight years in American oak casks, this single malt whisky matured for a further five years in Cape Ruby casks, resulting in a symphony of flavours curated from only five chosen casks.

The liquid is rich in red, gold, and auburn hues, evoking the beauty of an autumn twilight over Table Bay, with a sweet, nutty nose that intertwines with hints of smoke, old leather, and tobacco.

On the palette, the 13-Year-Old Single Malt Cape Ruby Cask Finish is brimming with red berry flavours, gentle smoke, and of course, Three Ships Whisky’s hallmark of exceptional smoothness and elegance, brought about by the warm South African climate. It is a deliciously complex whisky that can be savoured neat or with a dash of water to release up the flavours; each sip unlocking another step in a journey of flavour.

To secure one of the first 400 individually numbered bottles of only 2,397 available nationally, enthusiasts are encouraged to pre-register for the online sale. Don’t miss your chance to experience this exceptional release, retailing at R1199,99. Click here to register.

Join us on World Whisky Day, Wednesday, May 18th, 2024, at 12pm for the live online sale. For more information and updates on the 13YO Single Malt Cape Ruby Cask Finish, or to learn more about other releases in The Master’s Collection, follow Three Ships Whisky on social media or visit: https://www.threeshipswhisky.co.za/masters-collection

