Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

LGMACmobileQuickEasy SoftwareOLC Through The Line CommunicationsNinety9centsTractor OutdoorSmart MediaMachine Tools Africa 2024Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Qaanitah Hunter talks about the systematic breakdown of South Africa

Qaanitah Hunter talks about the systematic breakdown of South Africa

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Three Ships Whisky launches a 13-Year-Old Single Malt Cape Ruby Cask finish

    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    14 May 2024
    14 May 2024
    Introducing an autumn sunset in a bottle...Three Ships Whisky unveils the latest addition to the Master’s Collection, a 13-Year-Old Single Malt Cape Ruby Cask Finish, launching on World Whisky Day, Saturday, 18 May at 12noon, in a live online sale.
    Three Ships Whisky launches a 13-Year-Old Single Malt Cape Ruby Cask finish

    Crafted by master distiller, Andy Watts, this limited-edition release marks yet another milestone in South African whisky innovation: a marriage between the rich complexity of seasoned Cape Ruby casks and Three Ships Whisky’s signature peat.

    After eight years in American oak casks, this single malt whisky matured for a further five years in Cape Ruby casks, resulting in a symphony of flavours curated from only five chosen casks.

    The liquid is rich in red, gold, and auburn hues, evoking the beauty of an autumn twilight over Table Bay, with a sweet, nutty nose that intertwines with hints of smoke, old leather, and tobacco.

    On the palette, the 13-Year-Old Single Malt Cape Ruby Cask Finish is brimming with red berry flavours, gentle smoke, and of course, Three Ships Whisky’s hallmark of exceptional smoothness and elegance, brought about by the warm South African climate. It is a deliciously complex whisky that can be savoured neat or with a dash of water to release up the flavours; each sip unlocking another step in a journey of flavour.

    To secure one of the first 400 individually numbered bottles of only 2,397 available nationally, enthusiasts are encouraged to pre-register for the online sale. Don’t miss your chance to experience this exceptional release, retailing at R1199,99. Click here to register.

    Join us on World Whisky Day, Wednesday, May 18th, 2024, at 12pm for the live online sale. For more information and updates on the 13YO Single Malt Cape Ruby Cask Finish, or to learn more about other releases in The Master’s Collection, follow Three Ships Whisky on social media or visit: https://www.threeshipswhisky.co.za/masters-collection

    #DareToGoRed
    #MadeExceptionalMadeHere
    #WorldWhiskyDay

    Three Ships Whisky launches a 13-Year-Old Single Malt Cape Ruby Cask finish

    Three Ships Whisky supports responsible drinking. Alcohol Not for Persons under the age of 18 years.

    Read more: Andy Watts, Three Ships Whisky
    NextOptions
    Heineken Beverages
    HEINEKEN Beverages was formed in 2023 following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.

    Related

    Three Ships Whisky wins world&#x2019;s best at World Whiskies Awards in London
    Heineken BeveragesThree Ships Whisky wins world’s best at World Whiskies Awards in London
    27 Mar 2024
    Three Ships Bourbon Cask Whisky: Matured by the South African sun
    Heineken BeveragesThree Ships Bourbon Cask Whisky: Matured by the South African sun
    30 Mar 2023
    Summer is served with Three Ships Mash Tun and cola
    Heineken BeveragesSummer is served with Three Ships Mash Tun and cola
    21 Oct 2022
    Source: Bain's Whisky Bain’s Whisky #WhiskyRemastered TVC aims to reimagine Miriam Makeba‘s classic song, Pata Pata
    #BehindtheCampaign: Bain's Whisky TVC - Remastering a masterpiece
    31 Aug 2022
    Right under your nose - some of the world's best whiskies are made in SA
    Heineken BeveragesRight under your nose - some of the world's best whiskies are made in SA
    30 Jun 2022
    The dawning of a new era for Three Ships Whisky
    Heineken BeveragesThe dawning of a new era for Three Ships Whisky
    25 Apr 2022
    SA first: Whisky made to music
    Heineken BeveragesSA first: Whisky made to music
    10 Dec 2021
    Three Ships Whisky launches 6th annual limited-edition Master's Collection ahead of the festive season
    Heineken BeveragesThree Ships Whisky launches 6th annual limited-edition Master's Collection ahead of the festive season
    2 Dec 2021
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz