The Daily Show With Trevor Noah bags Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, and broadcast live on Fox, honoured TV shows and specials that aired from 1 June 2022 to 31 May 2023. The 75th annual ceremony was initially set to take place in September but was postponed due to the dual writers' and actors' strikes that began in May and July, respectively.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah bags an Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series. Source: Trevor Noah ofbags an Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series. Source: www.iol.co.za

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards were handed out in Los Angeles on Monday night (15 January 2024), honoring the best in television.

Three shows dominated the 2023 Emmy Awards: Succession, The Bear and Beef. Each show nearly swept its respective category in the drama, comedy and limited series races. Succession and The Bear tied with a leading six wins each, and Beef followed closely with five trophies.

Here is the full list of winners:

Drama Series

Succession

Comedy Series

The Bear

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ali Wong, Beef

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef

Variety Special (Live)

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Directing for a Drama Series

Mark Mylod, Succession

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Competition Programme

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Writing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Directing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession,/i>

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear