    The Daily Show With Trevor Noah bags Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series

    16 Jan 2024
    16 Jan 2024
    The Emmy Awards, hosted by Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, and broadcast live on Fox, honoured TV shows and specials that aired from 1 June 2022 to 31 May 2023. The 75th annual ceremony was initially set to take place in September but was postponed due to the dual writers' and actors' strikes that began in May and July, respectively.
    Trevor Noah of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah bags an Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series. Source:
    Trevor Noah of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah bags an Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series. Source: www.iol.co.za

    The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards were handed out in Los Angeles on Monday night (15 January 2024), honoring the best in television.

    Three shows dominated the 2023 Emmy Awards: Succession, The Bear and Beef. Each show nearly swept its respective category in the drama, comedy and limited series races. Succession and The Bear tied with a leading six wins each, and Beef followed closely with five trophies.

    Here is the full list of winners:

    Drama Series

    Succession

    Comedy Series

    The Bear

    Lead Actress in a Drama Series

    Sarah Snook, Succession

    Lead Actor in a Drama Series

    Kieran Culkin, Succession

    Limited or Anthology Series

    Beef

    Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

    Ali Wong, Beef

    Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

    Steven Yeun, Beef

    Variety Special (Live)

    Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

    Directing for a Drama Series

    Mark Mylod, Succession

    Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

    Lee Sung Jin, Beef

    Writing for a Drama Series

    Jesse Armstrong, Succession

    Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

    Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

    Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

    Lee Sung Jin, Beef

    Talk Series

    The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

    Writing for a Variety Series

    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

    Outstanding Competition Programme

    RuPaul’s Drag Race

    Writing for a Comedy Series

    Christopher Storer, The Bear

    Directing for a Comedy Series

    Christopher Storer, The Bear

    Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

    Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

    Scripted Variety Series

    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

    Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

    Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

    Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

    Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

    Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

    Matthew Macfadyen, Succession,/i>

    Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

    Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

    Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

    Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

    Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

    Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

