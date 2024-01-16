The Daily Show With Trevor Noah bags Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards were handed out in Los Angeles on Monday night (15 January 2024), honoring the best in television.
Three shows dominated the 2023 Emmy Awards: Succession, The Bear and Beef. Each show nearly swept its respective category in the drama, comedy and limited series races. Succession and The Bear tied with a leading six wins each, and Beef followed closely with five trophies.
Here is the full list of winners:
Succession
The Bear
Sarah Snook, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Beef
Ali Wong, Beef
Steven Yeun, Beef
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
Mark Mylod, Succession
Lee Sung Jin, Beef
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Lee Sung Jin, Beef
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession,/i>
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear