South Africa prepares to launch into astro-tourism

The South African government has set its sights on a new frontier in tourism: astro-tourism. In a speech at the Tourism Month media launch, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille announced plans to develop a comprehensive astro-tourism strategy, positioning South Africa as a world-class astro-tourism destination.

Source: Morganoshell via Wikimedia Commons | MeerKAT Radio Telescope

The Northern Cape province, home to the MeerKAT telescope, a component of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), has been chosen as the focal point for the country's astro-tourism efforts. The SKA is a global mega-infrastructure project aimed at building the most powerful radio telescope in the world.

National Astro-Tourism Strategy

According to Minister de Lille, the National Astro-Tourism Strategy, set to be finalised soon, aims to develop an inclusive astro-tourism sector that will provide sustainable benefit-sharing opportunities for local communities. The strategy has been developed in collaboration with astronomy and tourism stakeholders and focuses on three key pillars: indigenous celestial narratives and human capacity development, infrastructure development, and inclusive tourism growth and partnerships.

South Africa's unique selling points, including its dark skies, favourable weather, and the advantage of being in the Southern Hemisphere, make it an ideal location for astro tourism. The country is already home to two of the world's most significant astronomy initiatives, the SKA and the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT).

The government plans to invest in infrastructure development, marketing efforts, and community transformation to make astro tourism a reality. With the global astro-tourism market expected to grow significantly in the coming years, South Africa is poised to take advantage of this untapped sector.

Minister de Lille emphasised the importance of tourism in general, citing the sector's contribution of 8.8% to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2024. The government aims to increase tourist arrivals to 15 million by 2030, creating more jobs and driving inclusive economic growth.

The National Astro-Tourism Strategy is poised to unlock new economic opportunities for South Africa, while promoting the country's unique astronomy heritage to tourists from around the world.