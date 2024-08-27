Addressing the gender gap in tourism's leadership roles

Although women are significant contributors to South Africa's tourism sector workforce, there is still a lack of gender parity in some of the industry's senior roles, highlighting the need to address the gender gap in tourism and secure more jobs for women within one of the country’s top economic sectors.

Inga Mtolo, Senior Consultant, BDO South Africa

South Africa's economy is driven by the 'Big 5'. These are not the Big 5 that tourists flock to the country’s shores to photograph, but rather the Big 5 sectors that bring in the most from an economic standpoint: mining, transport, manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism.

Women in tourism: A leading workforce

According to reports, women make up close to 70% of South Africa's tourism workforce, which is positive news compared to the number of women in the other top sectors. In mining, for example, women only represent 12% of the mining labour force, and in agriculture, there is only around 52% female representation.

However, while it is promising to see the tourism sector leading the Big 5 in terms of its female workforce, there is a significant underrepresentation of women in senior positions, with less than 40% in managerial positions, less than 20% in general management roles, and only between 5% and 8% holding board positions.

Addressing societal inequalities

This gender imbalance could result from the lingering legacy of broader societal inequalities, where women may not be prioritised for leadership roles due to their contributions being undervalued, or their potential being untapped because of a lack of access to further education.

The good news is that the tourism sector has started to recognise the crucial role that women play in the industry's success and growth, and is making strides to become more inclusive, driven by both government initiatives and private sector efforts.

Government-led efforts: Women in Tourism (WiT)

The Department of Tourism’s Women in Tourism (WiT) programme is a prime example of a government-led initiative to empower women in the industry. Launched in 2013, the programme focuses on providing mentorship, training, and networking opportunities for women, particularly those from previously disadvantaged backgrounds. WiT also advocates for policy changes that support gender equality and encourage the participation of women in leadership roles.

Private companies in the tourism sector are also stepping up their efforts to promote gender equality. Many businesses are implementing diversity and inclusion policies, ensuring that women have equal advancement opportunities.

Some have gone so far as to offer flexible work arrangements, extended flexibility around maternity leave and returning to work, and the creation of leadership development programmes tailored specifically for women. By doing so, these companies are creating an increasingly inclusive work environment and also attracting top female talent.

The role of mentorship

Another crucial factor in empowering women for leadership roles is mentorship. Industry mentors can help women discover job openings, career opportunities, and promotional paths that might not be publicly advertised. Through networking events and mentorship programmes, women can gain access to workshops, training sessions, and resources that strengthen their skills and expertise relevant to the tourism industry.

Active participation in professional networks can also increase women’s visibility within the industry, which leads to greater recognition for their achievements and contributions. This visibility has the potential to highlight their reputation and advance their career prospects.

Technology is also playing a defining role in this transformation. The rise of digital platforms and social media has opened up many new pathways for innovative women entrepreneurs in tourism, allowing them to reach global audiences and create their very own niche markets. Everything from virtual tours to online booking systems is possible. The power of technology is levelling the playing field and providing women with an emerging set of tools that have no limits.

Sustainable tourism opportunities

A growing demand for sustainable tourism is creating opportunities for women to lead in areas such as eco-tourism, cultural tourism, and community-based tourism. These segments align with the global shift towards responsible travel and resonate with women's traditional roles as caretakers of culture, environment, and community.

Overall, the prospects for women within tourism are bright as South Africa begins to champion diversity and its female workforce. As a woman in tourism hoping to transition to a senior role, I have a similar rural background to many young women trying to get into the industry.

I would love to see even greater inroads being made in collectively developing talent to the fullest potential so that it is not always a ‘rough landing’ for young female pioneers, no matter what path they choose to follow.

The responsibility of female leaders

Female leaders now have a responsibility to change the narrative for future generations, and the first step in doing this would be to give back to their communities – whether in social mentorship, helping to fund community initiatives, or even just sharing their success stories to inspire. The future is being built as we speak, one schoolgirl at a time, and we must stand together to ensure this growth continues.

As with all industries, there certainly are barriers to overcome before gender equity can be fully realised. With estimations that the sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP will rise to 8.8% by the end of 2024, and reach 10.4% of GDP by 2030, including women in the fray is not only a social necessity but an economic imperative for a country ripe to reap the rewards of tourism.