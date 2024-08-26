Tourism & Travel Hospitality
Hospitality Company news South Africa

    Revamped restaurant in Woodstock with a new name

    Issued by DoubleTree by Hilton Cape Town
    26 Aug 2024
    26 Aug 2024
    Known for the glamorous atmosphere and delectable menu by the executive chef Simon Kemp, the time came for a complete soft refurbishment of Liberty’s Restaurant, along with a new menu and name. May we please introduce Bistro31!
    Revamped restaurant in Woodstock with a new name

    Mardré Meyer, creative director, and Chantelle Eksteen, project designer of Source Interior Brand Architecture, said: “In keeping with the brand, the broader scheme is built on key themes around the integration of greenery and natural elements; an increased sense of residential-feel cozy seating zones and bold organic shapes to juxtapose the strong rectilinear architecture. Muted greens, natural terracottas and vibrant ochres all resonate with the broader ‘natural’ focus. Set in a former clothing factory in the heart of what used to be Cape Town’s thriving textile industry, tactile fabric-based artworks pay homage to the meticulous handwork of local crafters”.

    Revamped restaurant in Woodstock with a new name
    Revamped restaurant in Woodstock with a new name

    When asked about the approach to the menu creation and ingredient selection, executive chef Simon Kemp said: “I find inspiration from travels abroad which I try to do annually. I use this as an opportunity to experience as many local and original cuisines as possible. I combine these experiences with flavours and ingredients I enjoy working with and then create dishes which I would enjoy cooking and eating. Finally, I look at the clientele of the hotel and try to fit dishes in that will be popular, diverse, varied, exciting yet accessible to a wide array of palates and diners. Our new menu incorporates flavor palettes from all corners of the culinary world, combining contemporary and traditional cooking techniques in an upmarket Bistro setting. We have a passion for service, a love for food and an understanding of sustainability”.

    Bistro31 is situated on the Ground Floor of the DoubleTree by Hilton Cape Town Upper Eastside hotel: https://www.facebook.com/bistro31woodstock

