Digital Company news South Africa

News Marketing & Media Digital

So Interactive named lead digital agency for Growth Ten

Issued by So Interactive
4 Oct 2024
So Interactive has been appointed as the lead digital agency for Growth Ten, the holding company behind the private tertiary institutions, Richfield and the AAA School of Advertising.
Hot on the heels of their final campus upgrade in Polokwane now bringing their premium campus footprint to 10, So Interactive has been appointed as the lead digital agency for Growth Ten, the holding company behind Richfield and AAA School of Advertising.

Founded 30 years ago, Richfield is recognised for its unique approach to higher education that combines hands-on learning with a robust network of industry partners, while the AAA School of Advertising is known for consistently producing top talent across advertising, media, and marketing. Together, these institutions represent the future of education in South Africa, and So Interactive is partnering with them to take their digital presence to the next level.

“Today, tertiary education is about experiences, connections, and preparing students for a digital-first world,” says Darren Mansour, So Interactive founder and director. “This partnership is about creating meaningful digital ecosystems that enhance the student journey, engage alumni, and build a community. We look forward to collaborating with Growth Ten to push the boundaries of what digital engagement in education can look like.”

Adam Kelly, Group chief commercial officer at Growth Ten agreed by adding: “With all of the recent upgrades and innovations to the student and learning experience at both institutions, being able to effectively communicate our value proposition is a key focus of our marketing strategy. We look forward to leveraging So Interactive’s proven capabilities to support our business’s growth objectives”

The appointment follows a year of growth for So Interactive, which recently expanded its operations to Cape Town in order to deliver exceptional digital experiences to clients throughout South Africa and globally.

For more information about So Interactive, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

So Interactive
We are an independent digital creative agency that was established in 2007. We focus on creating brand experiences that engage people online and offline. Through innovation, experience and knowledge we have the right skills to deliver impact for brands and business.
