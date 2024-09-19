ICCO report highlights future of PR: Growth, mental health, and AI skills

The International Communications Consultancy Organisation's (ICCO) Next Gen Group has unveiled a compelling report that explores the motivations, challenges, and ambitions of young PR professionals across seven global regions.

Young professionals

ICCO’s Next Gen Group is a team of young PR practitioners dedicated to shaping the future of the industry. The ICCO Next-Gen PR Report 2023 - 2024 offers critical insights into the evolving landscape of public relations and the strategic steps needed to empower the future leaders of this field.

Grzegorz Szczepański, president of ICCO, comments: “The ICCO Next Gen Group was established to ensure that the voices of emerging PR professionals are heard and valued in shaping the future of our industry. Our dedicated team, representing diverse regions worldwide, has focused on understanding and

addressing the unique challenges faced by young professionals. Through the ICCO Next-Gen PR Report 2023 - 2024, we aimed to uncover key drivers, challenges, and opportunities for the next generation.

The report highlights that while creativity remains a central motivation, there is a growing need for purpose-driven work and support for mental well-being. By actively engaging with these insights, we are committed to developing best practices and solutions that will not only attract but also nurture the future

leaders of public relations.”

The report highlights that while salary remains a top priority for 60% of respondents when considering job opportunities, factors such as career growth potential (49%), work-life balance (39%), and company culture (29%) also play significant roles in their decision-making process. This diverse set of motivations underscores the need for the PR industry to create environments that not only foster creativity but also offer meaningful impact and growth opportunities.

A standout finding is that 71% of young professionals identify growth and development as their key professional inspirations, challenging the stereotype that Gen Z seeks an easier path and revealing instead a generation eager to tackle professional challenges and advance in their careers.

Mental health

Despite the positive drivers, the ICCO Next-Gen PR Report 2023 - 2024 also uncovers challenges, with two-thirds (64%) of respondents reporting a negative impact on their mental health and wellbeing due to their job in the past year. This statistic demands an urgent need for PR agencies to prioritise employee well-being and mental health support.

Looking ahead, the report showcases a workforce with a mixed sense of optimism about PR as a career path, with 68% of respondents planning to stay in the PR industry for the foreseeable future, yet only a quarter (28%) expressing a desire to make it their lifelong career.

In order to retain quality talent in the industry, the report uncovers key skills and areas for development that will shape the industry’s next era. Nearly half of the respondents (47%) emphasised the importance of mastering AI skills, reflecting the growing integration of technology in PR and the need to embrace

technological advancements. Furthermore, the report shows where the next generation differs in its views from that of agency leaders interviewed in the ICCO World Report.

The Next Gen ranks skills such as crisis counselling and creativity significantly higher - 50% vs. 27% and 37% vs. 22% respectively - while agency leaders focus on strategic consulting and purpose/ESG - 40% vs. 33% and 32% vs. 20% respectively.

“It’s not surprising that there’s a disparity between generations when it comes to their view of the industry, but it is crucial to be mindful of this to ensure we’re attracting and, perhaps more importantly, retaining the best talent. The results indicate that there is a need to start having open and honest conversations, so we can bridge the gaps between these groups. The key priorities for current business leaders should be investing in workplace culture, mental health support, and competitive compensation. While none of this is done overnight, we hope this year’s ICCO Next-Gen PR Report helps to highlight some of the most important considerations for this next generation.” says Morten Vester Haldrup of the ICCO Next Gen Group.