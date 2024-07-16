Legal Criminal Law
    SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration in Nelson Mandela Bay

    By Liezl Human
    16 Jul 2024
    16 Jul 2024
    Mayor says municipality will “give full support” to SIU investigators.
    In 2021 GroundUp reported on streetlights in Kariega, under Nelson Mandela Bay, that had been off for years despite complaints by residents. Archive photo: Thamsanqa Mbovane / GroundUp
    In 2021 GroundUp reported on streetlights in Kariega, under Nelson Mandela Bay, that had been off for years despite complaints by residents. Archive photo: Thamsanqa Mbovane / GroundUp

    The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been given the green light by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate “allegations of serious maladministration” at the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality. The SIU will look into the alleged unlawful conduct by municipal employees, and recover financial losses connected to a dodgy contract to supply streetlights.

    The proclamation signed by Ramaphosa covers allegations of unlawful conduct which took place between 1 November 2020 and 12 July 2024.

    The SIU said, in a 15 July statement, that it will investigate the procurement and contracting of LED streetlights and flood lighting, and relevant payments which were not “fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective”. It would also investigate irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure by the municipality, and unlawful or improper conduct by municipal officials or service providers.

    “In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic (sic) recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses,” the SIU said. It would refer criminal evidence it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the SIU stated.

    Image source: tadamichi –
    SIU to investigate Home Affairs and Prasa

    19 Feb 2024

    In response to the SIU’s investigation, the municipality’s Executive Mayor Gary van Niekerk on Monday told GroundUp: “My office was not approached regarding this matter but will give our full support when the SIU deems it necessary to approach us for assistance. We are systematically addressing corruption in collaboration with the relevant law enforcement apparatus at our disposal.”

    Last year, GroundUp reported on an SIU report into an irregular R26.4m tender for toilets and standpipes for informal settlements in the municipality. The Gqeberha High Court dismissed the municipality’s application to set aside the SIU’s report.

    In 2021, we also reported on complaints by residents in Kariega and Gqeberha who said they lived in fear because many street lights in their areas had not been working for years. The Mayco member for electricity and energy at the time, Luxolo Namette, said that that 15,000 bulbs have been bought to restore street lights.

    This article was originally published on GroundUp.

    © 2024 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    Source: GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/

