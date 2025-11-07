Single women drive surge in first-time home purchases — Absa

Female buyers are driving South Africa’s property market, according to Absa’s latest Homeowners Sentiment Index, which shows women make up more than half of all first-time homebuyer applications in 2025 — underscoring growing confidence and independence among single women entering the housing market.

Source: Pexels.

“We’ve seen strong optimism in the property market hold steady over the past year, and what’s encouraging is that people are acting on it,” said Tshepo Mashashane, head of Strategic Positioning and Partnerships at Absa Home Loans.

“It’s especially positive to see more women stepping into homeownership for the first time. It shows that the market is not only recovering, but also diversifying in meaningful ways.”

Overall, homeowner sentiment declined marginally by one percentage point to 85% from the previous quarter but is still high by historical standards.

Steady property sentiment

A combination of persistent economic headwinds, such as high unemployment and low GDP growth, and positive macroeconomic tailwinds, including easing inflation and steady to slightly declining interest rates, has contributed to the Index holding within a narrow band over the past 18 months.

Many South Africans still view property as a secure investment asset, which is a key driver of positive sentiment and is stimulated by rental demand. The investing sentiment in Q3 was unchanged from Q2 2025, at 84%, the survey showed.

“Consumers’ disposable income has shown a recovery in recent quarters, however, the outlook for their finances remains strained in the short term, with time needed for them to gradually recover financially,” said Kamini Ramsamy, head of Enterprise Risk at Absa Personal and Private Banking.

“Increased global uncertainties also continue to drive the cautious optimism among existing and aspiring homeowners."