Shoprite, Checkers, Woolworths take action to assist victims of severe weather

In the wake of the massive storms that hit the Western Cape and surrounding areas over the weekend, retail brands, Shoprite, Checkers and Woolworths took action to assist communities that were hardest hit by the extreme weather conditions in the province.

Shoprite and Checkers

Warm meals, non-perishable groceries, hygiene packs and blankets – valued at hundreds of thousands of Rands – are being distributed by Shoprite and Checkers in partnership with Gift of the Givers to reach those in need.

Image supplied

The Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchens are on the ground in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, serving warm meals to the over 1,000 residents who were displaced over the weekend, while an additional three Mobile Soup Kitchens are on standby to serve in other affected communities.

Refreshments were also donated to emergency and frontline workers aiding relief efforts.

“We are committed to supporting the communities that we are a part of during times of disaster and remain in close contact with the relevant relief organisations to determine what aid is required and how we can be of further support,” says Sanjeev Raghubir, head of sustainability and CSI at the Shoprite Group.

Customers wishing to support relief efforts can donate as little as R5 to the #ActForChange Fund at the till points in all Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets nationwide.

Woolworths

In line with its vision to be one of the world’s most responsible retailers, Woolworths has donated R250,000 to help alleviate the impacts of devastating storms across the country.

The donation will go directly to Gift of the Givers, Woolies’ disaster relief partner, who will ensure the funds are used where it's needed most.

“We are facing a humanitarian crisis in many parts of South Africa,” says Zinzi Mgolodela, director of corporate affairs at Woolworths. “Our priority is assisting Woolies staff who have been affected by the treacherous conditions, and ensuring they are supported. We further extend our sincere sympathy to those who have suffered loss as a result of the storms.”

Woolworths invites anyone who would like to contribute to the Gift of the Givers to do so by donating at till points in store. Simply ask the cashier to add any amount to your purchases, and donations can be made using cash or card.

Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has urged public and private stakeholders to come together and assist those affected.

The organisation, which is not funded by the government, relies on donations from ordinary citizens, CSI divisions from corporates, and crowd-funding

Sooliman said CSI managers are generous but need to respond within 24 to 48 hours as a disaster by definition requires speed of response.

“Gift of the Givers is making a call to the government to relook at legislation that allows its various departments to access and employ funds immediately as disaster strikes. We call upon members of our community that have been endowed with good fortune to respond to the needs of those less fortunate, we build positive human relationships through such endeavours. This is what our humanity, which is an integral part of South African DNA, demands of us,” Sooliman said.

Those wanting to support current disaster initiatives can deposit to:

Gift of the Givers

Standard Bank

Account number: 052137228

Branch Code: 051001

Reference: Disasters

Send proof of payment to donations@giftofthegivers.org to obtain your Section 18A tax deductible certificate.