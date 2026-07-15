RollerAds launches a full-cycle ad platform with traffic, offers, and monetisation in one workspace

RollerAds announced the official launch of its new full-cycle advertising platform, designed to simplify digital advertising workflows by bringing the entire process into a single workspace.

“Our goal was to make affiliate marketing management simpler and more efficient,” said Pierre Bertin, head of international business development at RollerAds. “With the new platform, users can work with campaigns, CPA offers, and monetisation tools in one dashboard without switching between multiple accounts or services.”

One dashboard for the entire advertising workflow

The new RollerAds platform allows users to manage all affiliate marketing activities in one workspace. Within a single dashboard, users can seamlessly switch between Campaigns, Sites, and Offers sections without creating separate profiles.

The improvements include:

Built-in CPA network



Enhanced campaign setup and editing



Domain monetisation and sales functionality



Fast balance transfers between work areas



Fully responsive mobile and tablet optimisation

Enhanced campaign management

The dedicated campaigns section includes familiar tools such as:

Campaigns



Reports



Tracking



Creatives library



Rates

Additional enhancements include more intuitive campaign workflows and support for targeting IAB categories in Direct Click campaigns.

Built-in CPA network with 300+ offers

As part of the platform update, RollerAds has integrated the CpaRoll affiliate network into its ecosystem. Users now have access to 300+ top-performing offers across 20+ verticals, including exclusive in-house deals, directly from their RollerAds account through the Offers section.

The Offers section includes:

Featured offers with strong CR/EPC metrics



Full offer catalog with advanced filtering options



Detailed offer pages with terms and requirements



One-click campaign launches with automatic field pre-filling

This integration allows affiliates to move from offer selection to campaign launch without leaving the platform.

Website monetisation and domain sales

RollerAds also expanded its publisher functionality through the Sites section. Now, publishers can:

Monetise websites and landing pages



Monetise parked domains via DNS integration



Sell domains directly through the platform

Users maintain full control over listed domains and can add or remove domains from sale at any time.

Simplified funds management

Each workspace (campaigns, offers, and sites) operates with a dedicated wallet system. Users can easily transfer earned funds between balances.

The process works similarly to a payout request, but instead of withdrawing funds, the money is transferred directly to the chosen account balance. In payout requests and transaction history, these transactions are labeled as transfers and include details about the source and destination balances.

Fully optimised for mobile

The new RollerAds platform was designed for seamless performance across desktop, mobile, and tablet devices. Users can launch campaigns, monitor analytics, manage offers, and control budgets directly from mobile devices without losing functionality.

About RollerAds

RollerAds is a global full-cycle advertising platform specialising in affiliate marketing, traffic monetisation, and performance advertising solutions across multiple GEOs and verticals. With over 7 billion daily impressions, 300+ top-performing offers, and more than 60,000 advertisers and 20,000 direct publishers, RollerAds is steadily expanding its reach.



