Red tape or progress? How registration woes are impacting spaza shops

South Africa’s informal retail sector, particularly spaza shops, plays a critical role in providing goods and services to close to 11.1 million South Africans, generating more than 3 million jobs and contributing approximately 5.2% to the country’s GDP.

Image supplied

With an estimated 150,000 spaza shops operating nationwide, the government’s push for formal registration seeks to introduce regulation, safety, and compliance to this vital R197bn sector.

While the need for regulation, including health and safety compliance, is understood, the current registration process is not straightforward.

Achieving compliance within a short timeframe may be unrealistic, leading to unintended consequences that could jeopardise this crucial driver of economic inclusion.

The government’s approach — though driven by necessity — raises an essential question: Does the government truly understand what it is asking spaza shop owners to do?

On-the-ground experience

A2Pay, a company that provides digital financial services to informal businesses, in an effort to understand the challenges faced by its 5,000+ merchants within its network, attempted to navigate the registration process. This experience revealed an administrative nightmare for spaza shop owners.

A2Pay compiled a list of all 257 municipalities in South Africa and searched for spaza shop registration information on their websites. The results were reportedly disappointing — less than 1% of municipal websites had clear and accessible information.

Further efforts to contact municipalities via email yielded responses from only five. Calling municipal offices was equally frustrating, with long hold times, frequent disconnections, and being shuffled between departments with no clear answers.

To gain firsthand insight, A2Pay visited a local municipality to obtain the necessary registration documentation. This visit uncovered significant confusion and inefficiency. After a long wait, documents were eventually provided, only to discover that applications needed to be filed with the local health department.

Upon arrival at the health department, staff were found working outdoors under shade cloths due to malfunctioning air conditioning.

It was eventually explained that the registration process requires a Certificate of Acceptability application along with numerous supporting documents, including: