Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Hook, Line & SinkerHeineken BeveragesOnPoint PRMegaVision MediaPDCSappiBataStyle IDOgilvy South AfricaRT7 DigitalNew MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    RCL Foods edges closer to spinning off poultry business

    By Nelson Banya
    6 Jun 2024
    6 Jun 2024
    The board of South Africa's RCL Foods has approved the separate listing of its poultry unit on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the company said.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    RCL, whose brands include Selati sugar, Ouma rusks and Yum Yum peanut butter, says it is restructuring its portfolio to deliver sustainable earnings. The chicken business is one of the biggest poultry producers in South Africa, processing 4.1 million chickens a week.

    The separation of Rainbow Chicken Limited, announced in March, will be carried out by distributing shares to RCL shareholders on a one-for-one basis. The new entity will be listed on the JSE on June 29, RCL said in a statement.

    Rainbow’s revenue increased 11% to R7.29bn ($391.97m) in the six months to December 2023. Its underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 365% to R287m due to a better agricultural performance, improved volumes and margins, and sound cost control.

    Read more: Ouma Rusks, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, RCL Foods, Nelson Banya
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nelson Banya

    Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Mark Potter

    Related

    Chicks of broiler chicken are seen at Gruisfontein farm in Lichtenburg in the North West province, South Africa, 19 January 2023. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    Top poultry producer flags bird flu risk amid vaccine delays
     21 May 2024
    SA challenges EU citrus regulations for second time
    SA challenges EU citrus regulations for second time
     25 Apr 2024
    A logo of Sibanye-Stillwater is seen at a mine in Marikana. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Sibanye-Stillwater to cut 4,000 jobs in underperforming gold business
     12 Apr 2024
    RCL Foods to spin-off and list Rainbow Chicken business
    RCL Foods to spin-off and list Rainbow Chicken business
     7 Mar 2024
    Africa takes centre stage as the gender hub for mainstreaming success
    Business EngageAfrica takes centre stage as the gender hub for mainstreaming success
    4 Mar 2024
    Source: Archive
    Transnet reports R1.6m half-year loss
     22 Dec 2023
    Source: Archive | Transnet
    Govt throws troubled Transnet R47bn lifeline
     1 Dec 2023
    Quantum Foods suffers R35m loss on bird flu, power cuts
    Quantum Foods suffers R35m loss on bird flu, power cuts
     1 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz