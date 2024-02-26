MWC2024: Qualcomm's Snapdragon X80 to enhance 5G with AI and satellite support

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon X80 modem atyMWC in Barcelona.

The chip, which integrates a dedicated AI processor, is designed to address several pain points of current 5G technology, and also introduces a new 5G Advanced standard.

Users can expect to experience reduced latency, improved network coverage, and potentially faster data transfer rates, thanks to the AI capabilities.

The X80 is also the first 5G modem that fully integrates support for NB-NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) satellite communications.

This means it can establish connections with satellites orbiting Earth, enabling communication beyond our traditional terrestrial networks. This could potentially provide connectivity in remote areas where traditional cell towers are unavailable.

Additionally, the chip's 6-antenna architecture is designed to improve signal reception in smartphones, even in challenging environments.

Better aggregation

This 6x carrier aggregation means it efficiently combines multiple frequency bands. This aggregation enhances data speeds by allowing the modem to use a broader spectrum range like a highway with six lanes instead of one.

“The Snapdragon X80 modem-RF system sets the stage for 5G Advanced and the era of intelligent computing everywhere,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, technology planning and edge solutions at Qualcomm in a media statement.

“Leveraging AI is critical to the future of connectivity, this latest milestone underscores Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership at the intersection of cutting-edge AI and advanced modem-RF technology.”

Coming later this year

Malladi explained that this should enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and network operators to develop next-generation devices that support 5G Advanced. These devices are equipped with unparalleled capabilities and deliver top-tier performance.

The new modem is not currently shipping inside any consumer devices and will be made available for the next generation of its Snapdragon systems-on-chip which will debut later in 2024.