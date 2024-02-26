Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsBET SoftwareTechnology PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Telecoms & Networks News South Africa

#MWC2024: Qualcomm's Snapdragon X80 to enhance 5G with AI and satellite support

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
26 Feb 2024
26 Feb 2024
Qualcomm Technologies unveiled the Snapdragon X80, a new 5G modem chip that promises faster data speeds, improved reliability, and wider coverage for smartphones and fixed wireless internet users, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.
Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon X80 modem atyMWC in Barcelona.
Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon X80 modem atyMWC in Barcelona.

The chip, which integrates a dedicated AI processor, is designed to address several pain points of current 5G technology, and also introduces a new 5G Advanced standard.

Users can expect to experience reduced latency, improved network coverage, and potentially faster data transfer rates, thanks to the AI capabilities.

The X80 is also the first 5G modem that fully integrates support for NB-NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) satellite communications.

Rami Osman, director for business development, MediaTek MEA.
MediaTek keeps Africa 5G adoption as ‘strategic priority’ for 2024

22 Dec 2023

This means it can establish connections with satellites orbiting Earth, enabling communication beyond our traditional terrestrial networks. This could potentially provide connectivity in remote areas where traditional cell towers are unavailable.

Additionally, the chip's 6-antenna architecture is designed to improve signal reception in smartphones, even in challenging environments.

Better aggregation

This 6x carrier aggregation means it efficiently combines multiple frequency bands. This aggregation enhances data speeds by allowing the modem to use a broader spectrum range like a highway with six lanes instead of one.

“The Snapdragon X80 modem-RF system sets the stage for 5G Advanced and the era of intelligent computing everywhere,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, technology planning and edge solutions at Qualcomm in a media statement.

“Leveraging AI is critical to the future of connectivity, this latest milestone underscores Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership at the intersection of cutting-edge AI and advanced modem-RF technology.”

Coming later this year

Malladi explained that this should enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and network operators to develop next-generation devices that support 5G Advanced. These devices are equipped with unparalleled capabilities and deliver top-tier performance.

The new modem is not currently shipping inside any consumer devices and will be made available for the next generation of its Snapdragon systems-on-chip which will debut later in 2024.

Read more: Barcelona, satellite, Mobile World Congress, Qualcomm, 5G network, Lindsey Schutters
NextOptions

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

Related

Sasol is in for a rough fiscal. Source: Sasol
Sasol profit down 34% midway through fiscal year
 8 hours
Storm clouds circle the PGMs market. Source: DALL-E 3
Anglo and Glencore caught in mining market headwinds
 3 days
The PGM market decline is seeing job cuts across the value chain. Source: DALL-E 3
Sibanye-Stillwater concludes consultations, shuts shaft to minimise job cuts
 3 days
Nvidia scores big in data centre, gaming, and extends AI lead
Nvidia scores big in data centre, gaming, and extends AI lead
 22 Feb 2024
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana introduced sweeping reforms to infrastructure financing.
#BudgetSpeech2024: R943bn for infrastructure and major reforms
 21 Feb 2024
Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana wasted no time in a rapid 2024 Budget Speech delivery.
#BudgetSpeech2024: Treasury takes crucial step towards energy security
 21 Feb 2024
Kumba revenue and profits are up, but job cuts still happening
Kumba revenue and profits are up, but job cuts still happening
 20 Feb 2024
Stellenbosch University hosted the demonstration leg of the Milken-Motsepe Green Energy Prize competition.
Milken-Motsepe prize finalists open up SA green energy opportunities
 20 Feb 2024
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz