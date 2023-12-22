Industries

Telecoms & Networks News South Africa

MediaTek keeps Africa 5G adoption as ‘strategic priority’ for 2024

22 Dec 2023
22 Dec 2023
MediaTek, a major fabless semiconductor maker, reaffirmed its pledge to collaborate with telecom operators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across Kenya and East Africa, aiming to accelerate 5G adoption and bridge the region’s digital gap. This commitment was reiterated at the inaugural MediaTek Technology Diaries held in Kenya earlier this month.
Rami Osman, director for business development, MediaTek MEA.
Rami Osman, director for business development, MediaTek MEA.

The conference series aligns with MediaTek’s ethos of democratising top-tier technology, enabling consumers to seamlessly connect with the elements that shape our daily existence, thereby enhancing, enriching, and making us more intelligent and healthier.

MediaTek has built a reputation as a high-quality, cost-effective alternative computing option and the company is dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art innovation through its newest products and solutions spanning smartphones, smart devices, automotive, satellite connectivity solutions, and next-generation wearables, among others.

Source: Pok Rie/Reuters
Embedding technology into the grid could secure energy future

  27 Oct 2023

Alongside the expansion of its IoT product offering, the chipmaker has earmarked the improvement of 5G adoption in East Africa as a strategic priority for the forthcoming year.

Poor penetration of fixed line broadband

“With fixed-line broadband penetration at only 2% across Africa, 5G mobile and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) has a key role to play in bringing the benefits of high-speed internet connectivity to more people,” said Rami Osman, director for business development, MediaTek MEA.

“We are working with OEMs and network providers to bring the educational, entertainment, business and lifestyle benefits of fast broadband to a much wider population in Africa.”

Broadband demands are expected to continue rising in the Sub-Saharan region with the advent of augmented reality and virtual reality applications. This calls for closer collaboration among different players to improve the broadband infrastructure and help unlock the full 5G potential.

