Possibility in play earns Effie and Bookmark finalist recognition

Mscsports continues to earn recognition for their "Possibility in Play" campaign, with the work securing finalists at two of South Africa's leading awards platforms.

The campaign has been recognised in two categories at the Bookmarks Awards (Customer Experience Design and Craft: Use of Sound), while also securing a finalist position in the Experiential Marketing: Live & Digital category at the Effie Awards.

Together, the nominations recognise the campaign's strength across multiple disciplines, from creative craft and audience experience to marketing effectiveness, reinforcing its impact both creatively and commercially.

For MscSports, the recognition represents another significant milestone in the agency's continued evolution and ambition to redefine what sponsorship marketing can achieve.

Developed in partnership with Telkom for the brand's Classics on Turf property, "Possibility in Play" transformed audiences from passive spectators into active participants, inviting guests to co-create a live orchestral performance through AI-powered audience participation.

The experience demonstrated how technology can deepen human connection, bringing Telkom's "Possible Begins Here" promise to life through an experience that blended innovation, creativity and emotion.

Rob Garden, creative lead at MscSports, said the multiple finalist nominations are particularly meaningful because they recognise different dimensions of the same idea.

"One of the most rewarding aspects of this recognition is that it comes from awards programmes evaluating very different things.

The Bookmarks celebrate digital innovation and creative craft, while the Effies are recognised for rewarding marketing effectiveness. To see 'Possibility in Play' acknowledged across both reinforces what we've always believed, that the strongest sponsorship ideas don't force a choice between creativity and commercial impact.

We're incredibly grateful to Telkom for believing in an ambitious idea and giving us the freedom to bring it to life."

The latest finalist nominations continue a period of strong momentum for Mscsports as the agency invests in integrated creative, communications and innovation capabilities, helping brands create sponsorship platforms that deliver meaningful participation, cultural relevance and measurable business results.

For more information, contact Mscsports or visit mscsports.co.za.



