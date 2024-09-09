Marketing & Media trends
Pnet Job Market Trends Report – August 2024
Welcome to the latest edition of the Pnet Job Market Trends Report, where you can gain data-driven insights into South African online labour market trends.
The monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends. In each edition we take a look at the jobs and job sectors that have been most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give job seekers a view on what is hot and happening in the local job market.
Every edition includes a special feature unpacking relevant topics of interest. In the latest report, Pnet explores 'Diversity & Inclusion in the Job Market – An overview of Employment Equity job trends'.
Pnet's recruitment platform uses smart-matching technology to connect the right candidates to the right vacancies at the right time. Part of the global StepStone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
