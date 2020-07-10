Philip Morris launches the Iqos Iluma in SA

Philip Morris South Africa (PMSA) has launched the Iqos Iluma, the latest addition to the brand’s growing portfolio of smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke cigarettes or use nicotine products.

Image supplied

As the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to receive this device, PMSA’s vice president Sub-Saharan Africa Branislav Bibic is confident that now is South Africa’s time to embrace a smoke-free future with the launch of Iqos Iluma.

“While the best option for anyone is to quit tobacco and nicotine products completely, the reality is that many don’t,” said Bibic. “This is why we offer alternative products to adult smokers that are a better choice than continued smoking, such as Iqos Iluma, which provides real tobacco taste and satisfaction.

According to Bibic, the launch of Iqos Iluma gives adult smokers another better choice to continued smoking and represents an important leap forward to accelerate the end of smoking. The heating technology in these devices is the Smartcore Induction System that heats the tobacco from within the new Terea Smartcore Stick.

These newly designed sticks are to be used only with Iqos Iluma, which features an auto-start function that detects when the Terea stick is inserted and automatically turns on the device. These bladeless devices offer a cleaner way to heat tobacco from the core, without burning it, to provide a more consistent experience, no tobacco residue, and no need to clean the device.

The new Iqos Iluma is the brand’s first tobacco-heating system to introduce induction-heating technology, which uses no blade and requires no cleaning.

There is always anticipation around innovation and the introduction of new and less harmful products that eliminate combustion. This is why Bibic says PMSA was excited to launch the new Iqos Iluma device in South Africa.

“Our objective is a world without cigarettes, where cigarettes are replaced by smoke-free alternatives that are a better choice than continued smoking,” said Bibic.

“We have launched several generations of our Iqos heated tobacco system; expanding our portfolio to offer constantly improved, science-backed solutions that take advantage of advancements in technology and address consumer pain points. This commitment to continuous innovation plays a significant role in our ambition to deliver a smoke-free future.”