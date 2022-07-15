Enviromall launches plant-based compostable PLA bags

Enviromall has launched its new compostable PLA bags. These innovative bags, made from plant-based materials, offer a sustainable alternative to traditional single-use plastics for the hospitality, retail, and packaging industries.

Image supplied

Studies have shown that a significant portion of plastic packaging goes unrecycled in South Africa due to challenges in processing certain types of plastics, leaving the environment vulnerable to pollution and harm. Enviromall's compostable PLA bags represent a solution to this pressing issue. Unlike some conventional plastics that are made with a chemical-based film, Enviromall's PLA bags are made from Polylactic Acid (PLA) derived from renewable plant-based materials. This makes them suitable for industrial composting, leaving no harmful residues behind and minimising environmental impact.

Enviromall is one of the few manufacturers in South Africa producing compostable PLA bags, underscoring the company's commitment to driving positive environmental change in the region and beyond.

Natalie Larkins, MD of Enviromall said, "The introduction of our compostable PLA bags marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a greener future. By harnessing the latest technology and leveraging renewable resources, we are proud to offer businesses a sustainable alternative that reduces their environmental footprint without compromising on quality or functionality."

Image supplied

Enviromall's compostable PLA bags are designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses across different industries. Whether used for packaging food products, retail items, beauty products, or more, these locally-produced bags offer businesses a versatile and eco-friendly solution that aligns with their sustainability goals.

"As consumer demand for sustainable products continues to rise, businesses are increasingly seeking eco-friendly alternatives to traditional packaging materials," added Larkins. "Our compostable PLA bags provide a viable solution, allowing businesses to reduce their environmental impact while meeting the expectations of environmentally conscious consumers."

Enviromall invites businesses and consumers alike to join the movement towards a more sustainable future by embracing innovative solutions that protect the environment for generations to come.