Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISClockworkAPO GroupMembrana MediaBroad MediaMotherland OMNiTopco MediaOgilvy South AfricaMediamarkWavemakerSuperseed DigitalGagasi FMV5 DigitalMDNTVEast Coast RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing & Media Interview South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BehindtheSelfie: Pabalelo Serepo, senior media relations specialist at Ogilvy & Mather

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    17 Jan 2024
    17 Jan 2024
    Kicking off the new year, I chat to Pabalelo Serepo, senior media relations specialist at Ogilvy & Mather, to find out what is behind her selfie.
    Pabalelo Serepo is a senior media relations specialist. Source: Supplied.
    Pabalelo Serepo is a senior media relations specialist. Source: Supplied.

    Tell me about yourself

    Professionally, I am a seasoned communication specialist with over five years of experience in the industry. Currently, I hold the position of senior media relations specialist at the renowned firm, Ogilvy & Mather. My primary focus lies in B2B communications, and I have successfully worked across diverse sectors including energy, logistics, law, telecommunications, healthcare and more.

    On a personal note, I am a naturally curious individual who enjoys reading, listening to podcasts, and staying informed about current events. I also try prioritise maintaining a healthy lifestyle, enjoy going on breakfast dates, and spending quality time with my family and friends.

     What is IN and what is OUT for 2024?

    IN

    • Embracing Fear: Committing to staying true to myself, taking bold risks, and pursuing opportunities that challenge me.
    • Lifelong Learning: Continuously expanding my knowledge, particularly in the realm of AI and other innovations that influence our industry, with the aim of leveraging them to our advantage as communication professionals.
    • Cultivating Awareness and Critical Thinking: Staying informed about news across various sectors and approaching information with a discerning and critical mindset.'
    • Promoting Civic Engagement: Advocating for active participation in the South African national elections this year, encouraging everyone to exercise their right to vote.
    Lungi Molefe is a senior art director. Source: Supplied.
    #BehindtheSelfie: Lungi Molefe, senior art director at IMA SA

      19 Oct 2023

    OUT

    • Being Debilitated by Fear: Resisting the paralysis of fear and self-doubt to pursue the things I truly desire
    • Combatting Misinformation: Adopting a critical approach to information consumption by questioning and scrutinising what I read and hear, especially from non-credible sources.
    • Neglecting Self-Care and Wellness: Avoiding excuses and making a conscious effort to prioritise my well-being and self-care this year.

    Biggest lesson of 2023?

    Change is inevitable and that God restores.

    Describe yourself in one word

    Loyal.

    What are you listening/reading/watching?

    Listening: Currently enjoying the Diary of a CEO podcast by Steven Bartlett, the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast and Kelvin Momo's latest album, Kurhula.

    Reading: Engaged in Steven Bartlett's The Diary of a CEO and exploring 37 Laws of Business and Life, along with Joel Osteen's uplifting book, All Good Things Are Working for Your Good.

    Watching: Recently completed the final seasons of Scandal and Suits.

    What did you want to be when you were a child?

    Initially, I aspired to be a fashion designer, interior designer, or events coordinator. But, as I matured, my passion shifted towards people, and in my matric year, receiving a human relations pupil award at my high school solidified my commitment to my current career path.

    Who inspires you?

    I draw inspiration from a diverse range of individuals and experiences in my day-to- day life, which include:

    • Observing iMama on the side of the road, selling fruits and vegetables, and Ntate hustling to make ends meet, showcasing dedication to providing for their families.
    • Admiring figures like Steve Biko, who spearheaded the Black Consciousness Movement in South Africa, leaving behind a legacy, and Muhammad Gaddafi, who fought for a united Africa with a singular voice and currency.
    • Recognising the achievements of emerging women entrepreneurs such as Nomndeni Mdaki, Sinovuyo Mudliwa and Mathebe Molise, who built successful black-owned businesses from the ground up.

     Any advice for newbies in the industry?

    • Stay focused by keeping your head down, blocking out the noise, and consistently putting in the effort.
    • Maintain curiosity about your work, the people you work with, your company, and the world around you.
    • Always strive to present your best self, and don't hesitate to seek guidance when necessary; no one is expected to know everything when entering the industry.
    • Discover ways to contribute value to both the organisation and the individuals you collaborate with.
    • Develop a well-defined vision and plan for navigating your career in the short, medium, and long term—otherwise, others may dictate your path for.
    Read more: media, B2B, New Year, Ogilvy & Mather, specialist, Behind the selfie, PR, Karabo Ledwaba
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com


    Related

    #BizTrends2024: Ndeye Diagne - Africa at a crossroads: Threads of gold
    #BizTrends2024: Ndeye Diagne - Africa at a crossroads: Threads of gold
     18 hours
    Hill & Knowlton Nigeria leadership buys agency, forms Skot Communications
    Hill & Knowlton Nigeria leadership buys agency, forms Skot Communications
    12 Jan 2024
    FKA twigs' Calvin Klein image has been banned in the UK. Source: Calvin Klein.
    Calvin Klein ad starring FKA twigs banned in the UK for sexual imagery
     12 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf Nondumiso Tshabangu, marketing specialist at Altron, gives key qualities that B2B tech marketers need to thrive in the digital space
    6 key qualities B2B tech marketers need for success
     12 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. With the Sabre Awards EMEA and Africa late deadline on Monday, 15 January, Provoke Media gives 8 tips on crafting a winning entry...
    8 tips to a winning entry in the Sabre Awards EMEA and Africa
    11 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf The 2024 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards are open for entries
    2024 SADC Media Awards entries open
    9 Jan 2024
    Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi has died. Source: SABC.
    Phalaphala FM sports presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi has passed away
     9 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. New African magazine's 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 list reflects the shifting trends and priorities in Africa, as the continent faces new challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic era
    Creatives dominate New African’s 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023
    8 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz