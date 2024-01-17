BehindtheSelfie: Pabalelo Serepo, senior media relations specialist at Ogilvy & Mather

Kicking off the new year, I chat to Pabalelo Serepo, senior media relations specialist at Ogilvy & Mather, to find out what is behind her selfie.

Pabalelo Serepo is a senior media relations specialist. Source: Supplied.

Tell me about yourself

Professionally, I am a seasoned communication specialist with over five years of experience in the industry. Currently, I hold the position of senior media relations specialist at the renowned firm, Ogilvy & Mather. My primary focus lies in B2B communications, and I have successfully worked across diverse sectors including energy, logistics, law, telecommunications, healthcare and more.

On a personal note, I am a naturally curious individual who enjoys reading, listening to podcasts, and staying informed about current events. I also try prioritise maintaining a healthy lifestyle, enjoy going on breakfast dates, and spending quality time with my family and friends.

What is IN and what is OUT for 2024?

IN

Embracing Fear: Committing to staying true to myself, taking bold risks, and pursuing opportunities that challenge me.

Lifelong Learning: Continuously expanding my knowledge, particularly in the realm of AI and other innovations that influence our industry, with the aim of leveraging them to our advantage as communication professionals.

Cultivating Awareness and Critical Thinking: Staying informed about news across various sectors and approaching information with a discerning and critical mindset.'

Promoting Civic Engagement: Advocating for active participation in the South African national elections this year, encouraging everyone to exercise their right to vote.

OUT

Being Debilitated by Fear: Resisting the paralysis of fear and self-doubt to pursue the things I truly desire

Combatting Misinformation: Adopting a critical approach to information consumption by questioning and scrutinising what I read and hear, especially from non-credible sources.

Neglecting Self-Care and Wellness: Avoiding excuses and making a conscious effort to prioritise my well-being and self-care this year.

Biggest lesson of 2023?

Change is inevitable and that God restores.

Describe yourself in one word

Loyal.

What are you listening/reading/watching?

Listening: Currently enjoying the Diary of a CEO podcast by Steven Bartlett, the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast and Kelvin Momo's latest album, Kurhula.



Reading: Engaged in Steven Bartlett's The Diary of a CEO and exploring 37 Laws of Business and Life, along with Joel Osteen's uplifting book, All Good Things Are Working for Your Good.



Watching: Recently completed the final seasons of Scandal and Suits.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

Initially, I aspired to be a fashion designer, interior designer, or events coordinator. But, as I matured, my passion shifted towards people, and in my matric year, receiving a human relations pupil award at my high school solidified my commitment to my current career path.

Who inspires you?

I draw inspiration from a diverse range of individuals and experiences in my day-to- day life, which include:

Observing iMama on the side of the road, selling fruits and vegetables, and Ntate hustling to make ends meet, showcasing dedication to providing for their families.

Admiring figures like Steve Biko, who spearheaded the Black Consciousness Movement in South Africa, leaving behind a legacy, and Muhammad Gaddafi, who fought for a united Africa with a singular voice and currency.

Recognising the achievements of emerging women entrepreneurs such as Nomndeni Mdaki, Sinovuyo Mudliwa and Mathebe Molise, who built successful black-owned businesses from the ground up.

Any advice for newbies in the industry?