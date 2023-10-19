BehindtheSelfie: Lungi Molefe, senior art director at IMA

I really enjoy the opportunity to use my creative skills to create impact. I also quite enjoy the challenge and the versatility of each new brief.
The day starts off with a cup of tea, checking my emails, drafting a work schedule for the day and selecting a playlist. This is then followed by either design work, briefings or research for my next project.
Problem solving that evolves from ideation to production
I'm currently watching Dreaming Whilst Black on Prime, I am always listening to music on various streaming platforms either The Other Radio or Steam Room by Bon Bon Vie.
I take inspiration from my peers, I'm blessed to be surrounded by very creative people.
I wanted to design cars - textures, colours, power.
Always push the boundaries, there are no bad ideas and find your niche.