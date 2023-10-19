Industries

#BehindtheSelfie: Lungi Molefe, senior art director at IMA

19 Oct 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
This week we zone in on Lungi Molefe who is a senior art director at IMA. Molefe has been in the business since 2008, she speaks to us about what feeds her creative spirit.
Lungi Molefe is a senior art director at IMA. Source: Supplied.
Lungi Molefe is a senior art director at IMA. Source: Supplied.

 What do you enjoy most about your industry?

I really enjoy the opportunity to use my creative skills to create impact. I also quite enjoy the challenge and the versatility of each new brief.

 What is a typical workday for you?

The day starts off with a cup of tea, checking my emails, drafting a work schedule for the day and selecting a playlist. This is then followed by either design work, briefings or research for my next project.

 Describe your career so far.

Problem solving that evolves from ideation to production

 What are you currently streaming/reading/listening to?

I'm currently watching Dreaming Whilst Black on Prime, I am always listening to music on various streaming platforms either The Other Radio or Steam Room by Bon Bon Vie. 

 Who inspires you?

I take inspiration from my peers, I'm blessed to be surrounded by very creative people.

 What did you want to be when you were a child?

I wanted to design cars - textures, colours, power.

Give three pieces of advice for young people waiting to enter this industry

Always push the boundaries, there are no bad ideas and find your niche.

Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba's articles

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
Read more: advertising, marketing, graphic designer, IMA, Behind the selfie, art director, Karabo Ledwaba

