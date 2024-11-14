Orange calls on Meta and OpenAI for African language models

Orange will enlist OpenAI and Meta to fine-tune AI large language models (LLMs) to translate regional African languages for the French telecoms operator. The project is planned to start in the first half of 2025 and will initially focus on incorporating regional languages spoken in West Africa into OpenAI's Whisper and Meta's Llama software, Orange said.

OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration. Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Most AI models are trained using English, and other languages are sometimes overlooked for the lack of content available for training purposes.

An Orange spokesperson said the company could help in providing data that enables the machines to learn on unlimited content thanks to its experience with these languages.

"We're used to working with these countries, so we have experience with these languages and in developing our own apps in these languages for customer service," he said.

These models will allow customers to communicate with Orange's customer support in their local language.

They will also be provided externally by Orange for non-commercial use such as public health and public education.

Additionally, the telecoms group signed an agreement with OpenAI to get direct access to its models in Europe, Orange said.