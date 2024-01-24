No need for a gap year: Kick start your career with a higher certificate from IIE Rosebank College

In a world that never stops evolving, the concept of a gap year may seem like a pause button in a fast-forward society. IIE Rosebank College, an educational brand of the Independent Institute of Education (IIE) understands the urgency of your aspirations, and we a compelling alternative: Start your future with a higher certificate and kick start your career without delay.

IIE Rosebank College’s commitment to providing quality higher education takes a dynamic form through its IIE approved higher certificate programmes. These accredited qualifications serve as a powerful access point for students eager to delve into their careers or pursue further studies (degrees and diplomas). Designed to align with industry standards and expectations, our higher certificates are more than just stepping stones – they are keys to unlocking future opportunities to endless possibilities.

One of the unique advantages offered by IIE Rosebank College is the flexibility in learning. Recognising that each student has a distinctive learning style, we provide options for distance/online, full-time, or blended learning experiences. This flexibility empowers you to shape your educational journey in line with your preferences and commitments, eradicating the need for a gap year.

The higher certificates at IIE Rosebank College are made with accuracy to make you career-ready from day one. Unlike a traditional gap year, where opportunities for personal and professional growth might be limited in a stagnant economy and a high unemployment rate, our programmes plunge you in practical, industry-relevant knowledge. This means that you are equipped with the skills that are in high demand by employers, setting you on the path to success without unnecessary delays.

Higher certificates represent a distinct advantage in the educational landscape. They serve as a bridge between short courses and traditional university degrees. While universities might not offer higher certificates, these programmes challenge the short courses market by providing a more comprehensive and in-depth curriculum. It's a sweet spot that combines the depth of university education with the practicality of short courses.

The benefit of higher certificates lies in their versatility. They serve as an access point, allowing you to choose whether to continue your academic journey or step confidently into the workforce. The decision is yours to make, and IIE Rosebank College can support you at every turn.

There is no need for a gap year when you can start shaping your future today with a higher certificate from IIE Rosebank College. Embrace the opportunity to kick start your career, challenge the norms, and set the stage for a future that is uniquely yours. Your journey begins now – don't let it wait.

Rosebank College

Rosebank College is an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE). With eight campuses nationally and over 25,000 students studying online and full-time, IIE Rosebank College is proving that education can be accessible. With over 35 IIE Postgraduate qualifications, IIE Degrees, IIE Diplomas and IIE Higher Certificates in the IIE faculties of Education, Commerce, Information and Communications Technology, Finance and Accounting, and Humanities and Social Sciences and Law- there is something for everyone. IIE graduates from IIE Rosebank College have the competitive edge to compete on the global stage, with over 16,000 of them placed in employment since 2012.