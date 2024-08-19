Energy & Mining Renewables & Energy Efficiency
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    New hydrogen summit maps investment plan for Africa's clean energy future

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    19 Aug 2024
    19 Aug 2024
    There’s a race to develop the clean energy economy in Africa and by hosting the inaugural Global African Hydrogen Summit in Windhoek (3-5 September 2024), Namibia is accelerating to lead Africa's energy transition. While Tiago Marques, head of content at the summit and vice president of production at the Sustainable Energy Council, admits that African countries are trying to attract as much funding as possible, he believes that “only through partnerships and collaboration will the hydrogen ecosystem in Africa be able to take off.”
    Namibia is taking pole position in the race to lead Africa's green energy economy.
    Namibia is taking pole position in the race to lead Africa's green energy economy.

    Africa's green hydrogen economy will require substantial investment, with estimates ranging from $450bn to $900bn by 2050.

    This translates to an annual investment of around $6bn until 2030, with over $200m per year needed for infrastructure alone to achieve net-zero goals.

    The current market leaders in the region have made massive commitments.

    Mauritania has planned four large-scale projects worth $100bn, while the Ramaphosa administration is spending the bulk of South Africa’s just energy transition war chest on a pipeline of projects valued at $17.8bn.

    Summit host Namibia is set to begin production on a $9.4bn project in 2026.

    Euros driving the market

    The European Investment Bank projects that Africa could produce over 50Mt of green hydrogen annually by 2035, at a cost competitive with global oil prices.

    However, the current production cost of green hydrogen, between €2.5/kg and €5.5/kg, remains higher than fossil fuel alternatives.

    "Namibia, with its rapid project development, is at the forefront. South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, and Mauritania are also making significant strides,” says Marques.

    “Then we also see exciting plans and developments coming up in countries like Djibouti, Angola, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

    “Finally and given the proximity to Europe and global markets, there is huge potential in Algeria, Tunisia and Libya.”

    Challenges and opportunities

    The energy transition clock is ticking for Africa, though.

    New processes are being trialled to replace platinum in the green hydrogen value chain – which is an existential threat to the crisis stricken PGM market that forms the backbone of Cyril’s hydrogen valley dreams.

    However, Marques remains optimistic; "The summit will provide the perfect platform to discuss and formulate innovative approaches to overcome these challenges and seize the vast opportunities."

    “Assessing the inherent and/or perceived risks its crucial for investors looking to fund green energy projects,” he explains.

    “The investors will firstly look at the enabling environment and framework, what are the conditions on the ground? What are the legal and fiscal frameworks and incentives? These are some of the questions investors will want robust clarity on.”

    Investor considerations

    Environmental and social impact assessments (ESIAs) are also crucial in ensuring projects adhere to international standards and benefit local communities.

    “Given the advantage of abundant wind and solar resources, African countries can be highly competitive in supplying clean hydrogen for local and global consumption, but the project development and implementation needs to follow strict procedures in which the ESIA are a major component,” explains Marques.

    The Global African Hydrogen Summit's Project Investment Roundtables involve a rigorous review process by an Investor Board comprising representatives from various financial institutions.

    Projects are evaluated and matched with investors based on their specific needs and interests.

    "The ultimate aim is to drive critical investments and financing into bankable clean energy projects throughout Africa," Marques concludes.

    Read more: Windhoek, Cyril Ramaphosa, energy transition, green hydrogen, Lindsey Schutters, PGM crisis
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz