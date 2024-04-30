Inaugural Global African Hydrogen Summit seeks to unite H2 leadership

Africa is emerging as a major player in the global green hydrogen revolution – a clean energy source produced from renewable resources like solar and wind power. This presents a unique opportunity for the continent to achieve sustainable economic growth, create jobs, and eliminate energy poverty, according to Tiago Marques, head of content for the Global African Hydrogen Summit.

The inaugural summit happening in Windhoek from 3-5 September 2024, will convene global leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities of developing a thriving green hydrogen sector in Africa.

"The global hydrogen economy offers immense potential, but it also faces hurdles," says Marques. "Complex supply chains, evolving technology, and a lack of harmonised regulations are just some of the obstacles we need to overcome."

Despite these challenges, Africa boasts several key advantages.

"The continent's abundant solar and wind resources position it perfectly for competitive green hydrogen production," he explains.

"This can be a gamechanger for Africa, driving economic progress, putting us on track for net-zero emissions, and addressing the urgent need for reliable energy across the continent."

Collaboration is key

A central focus of the Summit will be fostering collaboration between African nations to create a unified regulatory framework for hydrogen production and trade.

This will streamline investment, enable the cross-border transportation of clean energy, and unlock access to global export markets.

The private sector has a critical role to play in financing and developing Africa's hydrogen infrastructure. The Summit will bring together financiers, private companies, and governments to discuss partnerships, investment opportunities, and sustainable development strategies.

"We believe South Africa has the potential to be a significant leader in green hydrogen," says Marques.

"The country has the potential to become a leading supplier of electrolysers, a key technology in hydrogen production, and spearhead the decarbonisation of its hard-to-abate industrial sectors."

Technological advancements are essential for making green hydrogen a more cost-competitive energy source

The summit will showcase cutting-edge innovations from across the sector.

Strategic partnerships and knowledge-sharing initiatives will be crucial for accelerating hydrogen's integration into Africa's energy mix.

Leveraging existing infrastructure

Repurposing existing energy infrastructure like pipelines and grids can significantly reduce investment costs for hydrogen development.

At the Summit, stakeholders will explore ways to optimise these systems to create integrated hydrogen economies across Africa.

"Africa's vast renewable energy resources, coupled with the growing global demand for clean energy sources, position the continent for significant export potential in the green hydrogen market," concludes Marques.

The Global African Hydrogen Summit's focus on policy, technology, investment, and youth engagement reflects a commitment to developing a robust and inclusive hydrogen economy in Africa.

By uniting key stakeholders and showcasing bankable green hydrogen projects, it could unlock the immense potential of this clean energy source for the continent’s economic growth and sustainable development.