Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Sustainable Development News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Lauren Bernardo tell us why the party systems should be dissolved in South Africa...

Lauren Bernardo tell us why the party systems should be dissolved in South Africa...

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Draft report shows emissions dip, but energy and construction pivotal to deeper cuts

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    29 Apr 2024
    29 Apr 2024
    The findings of the 9th National Greenhouse Gas Inventory (NHGI) paints a clear picture: for South Africa's energy and construction sectors, energy efficiency in buildings, a surge in renewable energy, and addressing transport emissions are no longer simply green initiatives, but essential business considerations.
    South Africa's energy and construction industry under heavy scrutiny in Draft Sectoral Emissions Target Report. Source: Meta AI
    South Africa's energy and construction industry under heavy scrutiny in Draft Sectoral Emissions Target Report. Source: Meta AI

    The Draft Sectoral Emissions Targets (SETs) Report, gazetted on 26 April for public comment, foreshadows South Africa's upcoming Climate Change Bill – which will further reinforce the National Climate Change Response Policy – reveals a modest decline in greenhouse gas emissions since 2000.

    However, the analysis, compiled by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), also highlights the energy sector's outsized contribution to the country's carbon footprint.

    Residents queue to collect water, as temperatures soar during an El Nino-related heatwave and drought affecting a large part of the country, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, 7 March 2024. Reuters/KB Mpofu/ File Photo
    March marks yet another record high in global temperatures

      9 Apr 2024

    This data presents both challenges and opportunities as South Africa navigates economic growth alongside its climate commitments.

    The NHGI confirms that energy remains the dominant source of emissions (78%), followed by agriculture, industrial processes and product use (IPPU), and waste.

    Notably, emissions dipped during the COVID-19 pandemic and appear to be "decoupling" from economic growth – a positive sign for the country's long-term sustainability goals.

    Construction industry in focus

    The draft report identifies potential challenges for the construction sector. Rising demand for materials like cement and mined products could lead to increased emissions.

    Companies that embrace low-carbon materials and energy-efficient practices will likely gain a competitive edge.

    Similarly, the transport sector faces hurdles – population growth typically translates to more vehicles on the road. However, a strategic shift towards electric vehicles could mitigate this impact.

    South Africa's forthcoming Climate Change Bill proposes the implementation of SETs. These targets will mandate emissions reductions across various sectors, potentially impacting the energy and construction industries through stricter regulations.

    Proactive alignment with these SETs could position companies favourably in the evolving regulatory landscape

    Government models predict that aggressive emissions reduction strategies, aligned with a global 1.5°C warming target, would attract the highest level of economic investment.

    This suggests potential financial incentives for clean energy adoption and sustainable construction practices.

    The energy sector problem

    The report the points to energy sector's dominant role. It's responsible for 86% of the country's total emissions in 2022 (including the Land Use, Land-Use Change and Forestry sector, or FOLU).

    These emissions come from a combination of factors, including the burning of fuels (CO2, CH4, and N2O), and fugitive emissions like methane leaks (CO2 and CH4).

    The key to reducing energy sector emissions lies in a three-pronged approach: using less fuel overall, switching to cleaner fuel sources, and better managing fugitive emissions.

    Terena Chetty, Head of Strategy at 1Africa Consulting
    How climate change has become an OHS issue

      23 Apr 2024

    SA’s heavy reliance on coal is also predictably highlighted as a critical area for emissions reduction. The government is prioritising the decommissioning of coal-fired power plants alongside the development of new, cleaner sources of electricity generation.

    South Africa's climate goals and economic well-being are intricately linked. The energy and construction sectors stand at the forefront of this transition, facing both challenges and significant opportunities.

    Read more: climate change, renewables, Government Gazette, human settlements, Lindsey Schutters
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Honor Magic6 Pro is the brand's flagship offering in South Africa.
    Honor rises to number one in China with excellent Magic6 Pro
     13 hours
    If the Anglo American buyout is completed, BHP Group will be a dominant player in critical minerals for the global energy transition.
    BHP eyes global copper dominance with Anglo American buyout
     25 Apr 2024
    Gareth Clarke, Realme South Africa account lead, addresses the crowd at the Cape Town launch event.
    Realme sets sights on SA market with budget friendly, feature rich phones
     24 Apr 2024
    Lance Dickerson, cofounder and MD of Revov
    The fundamental flaw in SA’s renewable power investment
     24 Apr 2024
    Terena Chetty, Head of Strategy at 1Africa Consulting
    How climate change has become an OHS issue
     23 Apr 2024
    Claimants in the Kabwe lead poisoning case will be escalating the ongoing dispute with Anglo American to the SCA
    Claimant lawyers accuse Anglo of ‘shocking indifference’ to Kabwe case
     23 Apr 2024
    Meta has unleashed its AI assistant into all of its social media apps.
    Meta slides AI assistant into DMs in 7 African countries
     22 Apr 2024
    Source: Aleksandar Pasaric/Pexels
    Anglo maintains innocence as Kabwe claimants given leave to appeal
     22 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz