How climate change has become an OHS issue

However, the climatic changes faced in recent times are largely driven by human behaviour, including deforestation and the ongoing release of pollutive greenhouse emissions through the widescale burning of fossil fuels. This has impacted the natural functioning of the planet. As a result, we are faced with a myriad of environmental issues, including unprecedented changes in heat and weather patterns.
The effects of climate change are vast, and the worry is that we are not addressing the issue as vigorously and swiftly as we should. A major cause for concern is the subject of employee health and safety.
Are we being proactive enough in tackling current safety issues, as well as taking preventative measures based on predictive forecasts of an undeniably worsening situation?
Are we being proactive in ensuring that occupational health and safety (OHS) measures take climate change into consideration? Below are some questions facing the health and safety industry:
Being proactive can mean the difference between life and death for workers, as well as communities, and it is the responsibility of companies to do their utmost to prevent workplace-related illnesses and injuries.
As explained by Kate Collier, specialist OHS lawyer and partner at legal firm, Webber Wentzel:
The growing understanding and recognition of the importance of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) in the manner in which employers manage their impact on employees and communities highlight that ensuring employees are safe while at work, and not exposed to a risk of disease, is more than a mere legal compliance imperative. It is a core component of sustainability, of responsible corporate citizenry, and a necessary practical example of a company truly recognising and protecting the human rights of its workers.
As a means to highlight the urgency of mobilising solutions to address the effects of climate change on workplace health and safety, the theme of this year’s World Day for Safety and Health at Work is: The Impacts Of Climate Change On Occupational Safety And Health.
Driven by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the World Day for Safety and Health at Work takes place on 28 April each year.
Manal Azzi, ILO OSH team lead, emphasises the need for swift action: “Worldwide, climate change is already having serious impacts on the safety and health of workers. Flooding and hurricanes, excessive heat and UV radiation exposure are leading to a rise in work-related diseases and injuries. We can act now to prevent further harm.”
Speaking on the issue, Sanjay Munnoo, chief business development officer at the Federated Employers Mutual Assurance Company (FEM) and President of the South African Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (SAIOSH) said, “Climate change is expected to get worse, and the workforce needs to be prepared with initiatives aimed at educating them on the impact climate change can have on their health. Vulnerable employees, particularly, require proper guidance and advice on risk mitigation.”
As environmental issues intensify, urgent steps must be taken to prevent increases in work-related illnesses and injuries resulting from rapidly changing weather patterns. The consequential impacts of climate change are unavoidable – practical and effective solutions are needed now.