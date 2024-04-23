CoGTA to launch new programme to improve entrepreneurship skills

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Deputy Minister, Parks Tau, will launch the reimagined Community Work Programme (CWP), focusing on forging smart partnerships for greater impact.

The programme is scheduled to be launched on 26 April 2024 in West Rand District Municipality, Gauteng, and on 30 April 2024 in Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, Eastern Cape.

The theme will focus on mobilising public and private sector smart partnerships for an impactful CWP toward artisan and enterprise development.

The CWP, a branch within the Department of Cooperative Governance, has been strategically redesigned to ensure collaborative partnerships between government, businesses, and civil society, ensuring tangible outcomes and visible results.

“With a renewed emphasis on skills development, particularly in technical and artisanal fields, the reimagined CWP aims to enhance employability and foster entrepreneurship, with a special focus on youth, women, and persons with disabilities,” the department explained.

Aligned with the principle of the District Development Model (DDM), as well as the Thought Leadership Dialogue recently led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, the smart partnerships initiative recognises the necessity of a collective effort from both public and private sectors to address socio-economic challenges and deliver efficient services to citizens.