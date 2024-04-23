CoGTA to launch new programme to improve entrepreneurship skills

The programme is scheduled to be launched on 26 April 2024 in West Rand District Municipality, Gauteng, and on 30 April 2024 in Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, Eastern Cape.
The theme will focus on mobilising public and private sector smart partnerships for an impactful CWP toward artisan and enterprise development.
The CWP, a branch within the Department of Cooperative Governance, has been strategically redesigned to ensure collaborative partnerships between government, businesses, and civil society, ensuring tangible outcomes and visible results.
“With a renewed emphasis on skills development, particularly in technical and artisanal fields, the reimagined CWP aims to enhance employability and foster entrepreneurship, with a special focus on youth, women, and persons with disabilities,” the department explained.
Aligned with the principle of the District Development Model (DDM), as well as the Thought Leadership Dialogue recently led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, the smart partnerships initiative recognises the necessity of a collective effort from both public and private sectors to address socio-economic challenges and deliver efficient services to citizens.
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za