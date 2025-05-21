Subscribe & Follow
Mineral Resources Development Bill and the Critical Minerals Strategy released
The launch of both documents on Wednesday, 2 May has been welcomed by the Minerals Council South Africa.
The Minerals Council was engaged twice by the DMPR for a high-level overview of what would be in the Mineral Resources Development Bill, which amends the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act.
The Minerals Council assisted the DMPR and Mintek in the process of defining what constitutes a critical mineral, but it had no role in developing the strategy.
The Minerals Council is in the process of reviewing the Bill and the Strategy.
It is critical for the growth and sustainability of the mining industry that the Bill and Strategy encourage investment in exploration, the development of new mines and the long-term sustainability and expansion of mining operations, says the Minerals Council.
