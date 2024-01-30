Industries

    Machine_ secures 15% of shortlists in The Andys Regional Competition

    Issued by Machine_
    30 Jan 2024
    Machine_, a creative solutions agency, celebrates five shortlists at The International Andy Awards Regional Competition – marking a strong start to 2024.
    Machine_ is off to a powerful start in 2024, securing five shortlist recognitions at The International Andy Awards Regional Competition. This achievement underscores Machine_’s commitment to connecting brands to culture.

    “All our finalists, among them Spotify Africa, are pieces that tap into and play in culture, connecting people – including the much sought after Gen Zs – to the brands in a way that resonates,” says Jabulani Sigege, Machine_ group executive creative director.

    “This marks the second consecutive year we've secured shortlist spots, since the introduction of the Andys to the continent in 2023. With a total of 35 finalists for the region, the competition has become even fiercer due to the increased participation of agencies from across Africa."

    The Andy Awards celebrate the best and bravest creative ideas in advertising worldwide, setting the tone for the rest of the award season. It recognises creative craftsmanship through the following lenses: craft, reset/innovation, and bravery.

    The winners of The International Andy Awards Competition will be announced between March and April this year.

    Want to find out more about Machine_’s award-winning work? Then click here to see what else Machine_ has been up to.

    Want to get in touch? You can find Machine_’s contact details here. And send an email to: az.oc.enihcamsisiht@olleh. Also keep up-to-date with all of Machine_’s news by following on LinkedIn.

    Machine_
    Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.

