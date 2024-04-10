Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareDomains.co.zaMetroWiredMegaVision MediaStyle IDIgnition GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Hardware News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

2024 Elections: Capital Flight or Fight? In conversation with Dr Mathews Phosa & Mesh Pillay

2024 Elections: Capital Flight or Fight? In conversation with Dr Mathews Phosa & Mesh Pillay

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #Computex2024: Lunar Lake puts Intel back in AI PC race

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    6 Jun 2024
    6 Jun 2024
    At Computex 2024, Intel showcased its new Lunar Lake architecture, which all but walks away from the Meteor Lake design that kicked off the age of the AI PC. This new architecture comes in direct response to the new announcements from AMD and is said to redefine x86 performance and power efficiency benchmarks to bring it in line with the hardware coming from Qualcomm.
    At Computex Taiwan, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger unveils a wall of AI PCs running on Intel technology. During the event in June 2024, Intel unveiled cutting-edge technologies and architectures poised to accelerate the artificial intelligence ecosystem. Source: Intel Corporation
    At Computex Taiwan, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger unveils a wall of AI PCs running on Intel technology. During the event in June 2024, Intel unveiled cutting-edge technologies and architectures poised to accelerate the artificial intelligence ecosystem. Source: Intel Corporation

    Lunar Lake's microarchitecture combines two distinct tiles interconnected by Intel's advanced Foveros packaging technology.

    This shift to system-on-chip (SoC) packaging will finally do away with separate memory sticks or chips, integrating 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X memory directly on the dye.

    AMD had the opening keynote of Computex 2024 in its home city of Taipei with Dr Lisa Su ushering in the company's new vision for AI computing.
    #Computex2024: AMD and Qualcomm ignite the AI revolution at Intel’s expense

      3 Jun 2024

    Intel is doing this to reduce power consumption by roughly 40% because the electrons don’t need to be pushed off the processor to external components.

    The company is not leaving power users who may need more hardware flexibility entirely behind, though. Intel is promising laptop CPUs based on Arrow Lake architecture later this year.

    Streamlined cores

    The heart of Lunar Lake lies in its Compute Tile, housing the latest generation of efficient-cores (E-cores) and performance-cores (P-cores).

    These cores come with remarkable improvement in thermal efficiency compared to their predecessors, validating AMD's decision to stick with x86 architecture.

    Lunar Lake's E-cores are optimised for low power consumption, making them ideal for everyday tasks and applications that demand extended battery life.

    Conversely, the P-cores are engineered to handle demanding workloads, ensuring seamless multitasking and responsiveness for resource-intensive applications.

    This dual approach aims to strike a balance between power efficiency and raw performance, catering to a broader spectrum of user needs, but improves on thermal performance where Meteor Lake failed to deliver on its promises.

    The Compute Tile also incorporates the new Xe2 graphics processing unit (GPU), neural processing unit (NPU 4), and image processing unit (IPU).

    These components collectively enhance graphic capabilities, accelerate AI computations, and refine image processing, ultimately enriching the overall user experience.

    RIP hyper-threading

    Intel has also walked away from hyper-threading. This decision finally accepts that SMT technology consumes more power and real estate than its benefits warrant.

    With the E-cores now compact and capable, hyper-threading no longer makes sense, according to Intel.

    Of course, the goal with Lunar Lake architecture is to increase AI PC capabilities, prioritising power efficiency and AI integration.

    Intel's new Core Ultra processors are at the heart of the AI PC revolution.
    Your next computer will be AI capable, and that's fine

      10 Apr 2024

    This emphasis on power optimisation aligns with the growing demand for energy-efficient devices, particularly in the mobile computing sphere.

    Microsoft promises that deeper integration of AI capabilities directly into the processor architecture could potentially enable a wider array of AI-powered applications and workloads.

    It’s encouraging that Intel developed Lunar Lake in such a short time after kicking off the AI PC arms race with its Core Ultra Meteor Lake chips.

    Lunar Lake-based Windows 11 AI PCs will now finally receive a free update to Copilot+ PC experiences and close the hardware gap that opened with its competitors.

    Read more: Intel, Microsoft, Qualcomm, AMD, artificial intelligence, Pat Gelsinger, Lindsey Schutters, copilot
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    The Salesforce World Tour attracted over 2,000 attendees.
    Salesforce world tour comes to SA with $5.8bn growth projected
     11 hours
    As of December 2023, Kroondal had 4E PGM mineral reserves of 0.7Moz and mineral resources of 4.4Moz
    66 miners still underground as Kroondal strike enters third day
     2 days
    AMD had the opening keynote of Computex 2024 in its home city of Taipei with Dr Lisa Su ushering in the company's new vision for AI computing.
    #Computex2024: AMD and Qualcomm ignite the AI revolution at Intel’s expense
     3 Jun 2024
    Source: © 123rf Google AI is reshaping the digital advertising ecosystem. Why now? asks Geoff Cohen, partner - DY/DX
    Google's generative AI search is another nail in the content coffin
     3 Jun 2024
    Source: GITEX Africa. Dubai Internet City spotlights power of collaborative innovation to accelerate global AI-led tech transformation.
    Dubai Internet City highlights collaborative innovation for global AI transformation
    3 Jun 2024
    Saudi Arabia still commands the largest supply in OPEC+
    OPEC+ extends oil production cuts into 2025 to stabilise prices
     3 Jun 2024
    Minister Mondli Gungubele delivered an opening keynote at Africa Tech Week.
    DCDT overhauls radio frequency spectrum policy
     31 May 2024
    Vodacom said that it has exhausted other options and is pursuing court action.
    Vodacom goes to war against spectrum pooling
     30 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz