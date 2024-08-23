Local visual artist Lulama Wolf partners with Danish brand, Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen, the Danish brand renowned for creating audio and home entertainment products, has announced a collaboration with South African visual artist Lulama Wolf.

Image supplied

This culturally significant occasion marks the first time a South African artist has been invited to create a unique, customised design for the Beosound A9 speaker. The “Art of A9” initiative series sees the distinctive circular canvas reinterpreted via a series of highly limited-edition artworks.

Internationally, notable collaborations have included works by David Lynch, Stine Goya, Vincent Van Duysen, John Legend, and MonoNeon, each bringing their unique artistic vision to the A9, making it a true collector’s item.

Lulama Wolf, known for her modern neo-expressionist art, brings a unique perspective to the Beosound A9.

Her work, deeply rooted in the classical themes of art and music, encapsulates the lyrical joy found in jazz and the graceful movements of women in dance. "I was looking for simple things that bring you joy in so many ways," says Wolf. "The femininity in jazz and dance, and the improvisation of its heartbeat, all come together in this piece."

Lulama Wolf's recent works continue to push the boundaries of contemporary African art. Blending traditional influences with modern techniques, they create powerful and evocative pieces that resonate with a global audience.

The Beosound A9 features a distinctive, circular design that stands out as an iconic piece of art in any room. Designed for aesthetes and audiophiles, the speaker can be wall-mounted or placed as a freestanding feature piece. Crafted from premium anodised aluminium, Kvadrat fabric and real oak, it’s a timeless work of art, contributing to its luxurious look and feel.

This collaboration edition, featuring Wolf's artwork, is a testament to Bang & Olufsen's philosophy of merging exquisite form and premium function. It makes the Beosound A9 so much more than a speaker — it is a statement piece that enhances any living space.