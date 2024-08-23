Lifestyle Art
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Business and Arts South AfricaSappiBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Art News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Local visual artist Lulama Wolf partners with Danish brand, Bang & Olufsen

    23 Aug 2024
    23 Aug 2024
    Bang & Olufsen, the Danish brand renowned for creating audio and home entertainment products, has announced a collaboration with South African visual artist Lulama Wolf.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This culturally significant occasion marks the first time a South African artist has been invited to create a unique, customised design for the Beosound A9 speaker. The “Art of A9” initiative series sees the distinctive circular canvas reinterpreted via a series of highly limited-edition artworks.

    Internationally, notable collaborations have included works by David Lynch, Stine Goya, Vincent Van Duysen, John Legend, and MonoNeon, each bringing their unique artistic vision to the A9, making it a true collector’s item.

    Lulama Wolf, known for her modern neo-expressionist art, brings a unique perspective to the Beosound A9.

    Her work, deeply rooted in the classical themes of art and music, encapsulates the lyrical joy found in jazz and the graceful movements of women in dance. "I was looking for simple things that bring you joy in so many ways," says Wolf. "The femininity in jazz and dance, and the improvisation of its heartbeat, all come together in this piece."

    Lulama Wolf's recent works continue to push the boundaries of contemporary African art. Blending traditional influences with modern techniques, they create powerful and evocative pieces that resonate with a global audience.

    The Beosound A9 features a distinctive, circular design that stands out as an iconic piece of art in any room. Designed for aesthetes and audiophiles, the speaker can be wall-mounted or placed as a freestanding feature piece. Crafted from premium anodised aluminium, Kvadrat fabric and real oak, it’s a timeless work of art, contributing to its luxurious look and feel.

    This collaboration edition, featuring Wolf's artwork, is a testament to Bang & Olufsen's philosophy of merging exquisite form and premium function. It makes the Beosound A9 so much more than a speaker — it is a statement piece that enhances any living space.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz