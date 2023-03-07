Konica Minolta South Africa proudly announces its partnership with the 2024 Sunshine Ladies Tour

As South Africa celebrates International Women’s Month this March, Konica Minolta South Africa (KMSA) takes a bold step forward in supporting the country's women in sports. Today, Konica Minolta South Africa proudly declares its role as one of the Official Sponsors of the 2024 Sunshine Ladies Tour (SLT), a premier professional golf tour for women in South Africa. This ground-breaking partnership underscores KMSA's commitment to fostering the development of women in sport and marks a significant milestone as the company delves into the realm of professional golf.

This sponsorship is a testament to Konica Minolta South Africa’s dedication to empowering women and promoting gender equality. KMSA’s investment aims to bolster this year's tour, facilitating expanded opportunities for female golfers and paving the way for promising careers in professional golf.

Marc Pillay, CEO of Konica Minolta South Africa, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with The Sunshine Ladies Tour. We believe that collaborative initiatives like this have the power to inspire action and foster inclusivity, both in the workplace and on the sports field."

The 2024 Sunshine Ladies Tour is set to captivate audiences across the nation, with coverage on seven SuperSport channels, reaching an estimated 178,817,105 viewers. Through this extensive exposure, the tour will have a much greater impact and opportunity to inspire a new generation of female golf enthusiasts.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Pillay emphasised the anticipated growth of women's golf in South Africa, both in terms of talent and public interest. "By investing in women's golf, Konica Minolta South Africa is championing gender equality and amplifying our commitment to women's empowerment," Pillay remarked.

The sponsorship announcement comes ahead of an exciting line-up of tournaments as part of the 2024 Sunshine Ladies Tour, including the ABSA Ladies Invitational, Jabra Ladies Classic, Joburg Ladies Open, and the Investec South African Women’s Open. These events promise to showcase the dedication of South Africa's female golfers while advancing the sport's accessibility and inclusivity.

Konica Minolta South Africa invites golf enthusiasts and supporters of women in sports to join them on this journey as they champion the development of women in golf and pave the way for a brighter, more equitable future on and off the course.

Upcoming tournament schedule: